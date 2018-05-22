If you're unboxing a shiny new mirror black OnePlus 6, or perhaps a not-so-shiny midnight black or silk white variant, there are lots of things that you'll want to play with right away. The OnePlus 6 is one of the most anticipated phones of the year so far, and there are plenty of (somewhat) hidden features to explore.

In our latest video, we'll explore the top six things to do with your OnePlus 6 after you've unboxed it and popped in your SIM. We'll cover everything from gestures to themeing, and even lesser-known tricks like ambient display.

Check it out below, and be sure to hit up our OnePlus 6 review if you haven't already!