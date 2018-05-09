The little bundle of pixels found at the bottom of a phone running Android P represents the future of navigation on Android handsets. Android's software keys have been basically unchanged for more than seven years at this point, dating all the way back to the 3.0 Honeycomb release for tablets (or 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich on phones). But Google knows that in order to win over iPhone converts in the future, it'll have to deal with years of gesture muscle memory.from the iPhone X and its successors.

That's where this new gesture-toting home button comes in, with an array of new swiping features to hop between apps -- and one or two bizarre omissions. Check out our video above, live from Google I/O, for a full breakdown of everything you can do with gestures in Android P.