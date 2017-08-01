The iPhone has no monopoly on computational photography, and Android cameras are not inherently weaker. The latest arguments to the contrary, from the man who once led Google's mobile efforts, are weird and wrong.
Former Google SVP and current AliveCor CEO Vic Gundotra has thoughts on smartphone cameras. The man who was once in charge of Android, and everything else mobile at Google, gifted tech reporters with many a choice quote this weekend.
The iPhone is the only option for taking great photos on a phone. Android is for people who don't mind being a few years behind. Apple's lead in computational photography is what sets it apart. Android by its nature impedes innovation in mobile photography.
Cue headlines.
Gundotra isn't wrong in saying that the iPhone 7 Plus takes great photos. The original photos he posted to Facebook, of two smiling kids in a dark restaurant, captured through the iPhone's portrait mode, are impressive.
Gundotra also talks about computational photography, a major trend in phone cameras right now, and says that — get ready for the juiciest quote of the bunch — he would "NEVER buy an Android phone again" if he cares about photography. Based on his posting history, Vic seems to care quite a lot about photography. So it follows that he's not planning to buy another Android phone ever again. Considering who he is and the positions at Google he once held, that's pretty newsworthy, however flimsy the arguments supporting it might be.
But first, some backstory.
Vic Gundotra vs. Vic Gundotra
People change jobs all the time. The fast pace of change in the tech world means that allegiances can also change rapidly. Nevertheless, the total 180-degree turn that Vic Gundotra has executed on Android photography is worth some examination.
The total 180-degree turn that Vic Gundotra has executed on Android photography is worth noting.
Gundotra worked closely with Steve Jobs on Google apps for the original iPhone before publicly torpedoing Apple (and its CEO) at Google I/O 2010. Here's Vic on open versus closed at the time, in his role as SVP overseeing mobile.
"If Google did not act [with Android], we faced a draconian future — a future where one man, one company, one device, one carrier would be our only choice. That's a future we don't want."
From 2011 to 2013, Gundotra led Google's social efforts. Here he is again in 2013 talking up the prospects for future Nexus cameras on Google+.
"We are committed to making Nexus phones insanely great cameras. Just you wait and see."
Four years later, he's firmly back in the iPhone camp.
"I would NEVER buy an Android phone again if I cared about photography."
"If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. If you don't mind being a few years behind, buy an Android."
Life, it seems, comes at you fast.
As noted, Gundotra hasn't worked for Google for four years at this point, and so he's under no obligation to toe the party line anymore.
But it's not his high praise for the iPhone that makes these juxtaposed quotations so jarring, it's the vigor with which he goes after his former employer's platform.
And what makes it all the more strange is that his arguments really don't stand up to much scrutiny in the smartphone ecosystem of 2017.
The problem is not Android
Gundotra draws a tenuous line between Android's open-source nature and its supposed laggardness in photography.
Here is the problem: It's Android. Android is an open source (mostly) operating system that has to be neutral to all parties. This sounds good until you get into the details. Ever wonder why a Samsung phone has a confused and bewildering array of photo options? Should I use the Samsung Camera? Or the Android Camera? Samsung gallery or Google Photos?
Well, for starters, the "Android Camera" app does not exist and never has. (The Google Camera was briefly available on the Play Store, but not anymore. And it was certainly never a required preload on phones from other manufacturers.)
The lack of Google APIs for every single feature didn't stand in the way of image quality, or innovation.
Your Samsung phone will use the Samsung camera app to take photos. That camera app is maintained and updated by Samsung, and tuned to get the best possible photos from whichever Galaxy you own. Just like Apple does for the iPhone.
The Gallery/Photos thing? Yeah, still kind of a mess from a user experience standpoint. But it doesn't impact the photography itself.
It's because when Samsung innovates with the underlying hardware (like a better camera) they have to convince Google to allow that innovation to be surfaced to other applications via the appropriate API. That can take YEARS.
Also true, but also a factor that affects what you can do with your pictures after the fact. Many manufacturers included RAW capture support on Android phones before Google introduced the Camera2 API in Lollipop — they didn't have to wait for Google to act, they could innovate of their own accord.
Google occupies a powerful position as a platform holder, but Android manufacturers have managed to include all kinds of wacky and innovative features on top of the OS, without waiting for Google's code to be updated with new APIs. That includes camera technology, where Android phones have been first with dual-camera systems, multi-frame photography, 4K video recording, 960fps slow-mo, simulated depth-of-field and countless other innovations.
All of these features work great on the devices they're built for. Just like portrait mode on the iPhone.
Also the greatest innovation isn't even happening at the hardware level - it's happening at the computational photography level. (Google was crushing this 5 years ago - they had had "auto awesome" that used AI techniques to automatically remove wrinkles, whiten teeth, add vignetting, etc... but recently Google has fallen back).
Yep, computational photography (and high-quality post-processing in general) is just as, if not more important than top-tier camera hardware specs in 2017. But for someone like Gundotra to say Google has "fallen back" on computational photography is wrong to the point of voluntary ignorance.
Google's own Pixel phone is a case study on how to use computational photography to reach new heights in mobile imaging. The Pixel's HDR+ mode, in development while Gundotra was still as Google as part of the Gcam project, is the very thing he claims Android can't do because of its various limitations. The same applies to multi-frame photography on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and HDR Boost on the HTC U11: computational photography is more than alive and well on Android, it is thriving.
Forget DxOMark scores — many independent photo comparisons, including our own, have placed Android phones with computational photography features, like the Pixel, U11 and Galaxy S8, ahead of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
What's more, outside of smartphone photography, Google is pushing ahead with impressive vision-based systems like Google Lens, announced at this year's I/O keynote. At the same event, we saw cutting-edge demos combining AI and computational photography, where a wire fence could be intelligently removed from a photo of a kid playing baseball.
Gundotra was still at Google while it was pioneering HDR+ through the Gcam project.
Google certainly isn't slowing down, let alone falling back on this kind of thing. For someone who was around when Google was pioneering all this stuff to suggest other wise is just... well, weird.
Apple doesn't have all these constraints. They innovate in the underlying hardware, and just simply update the software with their latest innovations (like portrait mode) and ship it.
Kinda true — Apple controls the entire hardware and software stack — but this is an oversimplification. Portrait mode is never coming to older iPhones, because the hardware can't support it. The "latest innovations" still have to operate within the restrictions of each iPhone's hardware, and broadly speaking there's been no great change in photo quality on iPhones with new iOS releases. (Portrait mode arriving shortly after the 7 Plus's launch is the exception that proves the rule.)
Bottom line: If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. If you don't mind being a few years behind, buy an Android.
In 2013, maybe.
Today, there's no shortage of options if you truly care about great smartphone photography. The iPhone is one of the top offerings. There are many Android phones that can match or even beat it, and many include computational photography features just as impressive as the images Vic Gundotra showcased in his Facebook post.
Far from Android being a few years behind on photography, it seems that it's Gundotra's view of the OS, and the phones that run it, that's out of date.
Reader comments
Vic Gundotra is wrong about Android photography
That's why he is "EX-Googler" and not a current employee!
I’m not impressed by the whole “end of the DSLR era” statement tbh.
Yes, a smartphone can take good photos in most conditions and can even push harder when you know your camera stuff and can take a well-exposed and composed image, then make it look absolutely stunning by taking the DNG and editing it in a RAW processor like Lightroom.
But I honestly dislike any comparison of direct raw photo capability between a smartphone and a DSLR, because the MASSIVE difference in sensor size is just too much to overcome. Computational photography will probably help narrow the gap, but until then, let’s just not compare these 2 directly. The smartphone will accomplish what most people will need a camera for, and can be fun for photogs to push to their limit, but if you’re really serious about photography and want the absolute best image quality for your portfolio, you need to step up.
It's probably close the end of the consumer DSLR. I only use my Canons for paid gigs. If the photos are for me, they are taken with my phone (currently GS8) and I'm hasn't with them. Admittedly, I tweak them with the Lightroom app, but I tweak my DSLR photos, too.
So DSLR isn't going anywhere as of yet, but I feel like it is being pushed more exclusively into the pro and prosumer markets.
True, since the DSLR is usually used during photoshoots, but it’s rare for me to find one as a vacation camera, although that’s been the case even during the point-and-shoot days.
Although I have been using my Sony a6000 as a primary over the past month or so.
Also, lenses.
Mmmmmm, fast primes....
It's like he hasn't used an Android phone sice the Nexus 5...
That's probably exactly rights lol.
Not sure what the point of his rant was, it just makes him look uninformed, and made him look even worse when he appealed to his own authority on the subject. Nothing wrong with liking the phone you like, but you fall squarely in the fanboy realm when you lose all rationality on the subject. Seems like the dude even has some fundamental misunderstandings on how modern Android functions in the real world, oh well, give it a day or so and no one will care about this guy again.
I’m personally more annoyed by his “end of the DSLR era” statement.
Yes, he said “for most people” (even though that’s been true even in the point-and-shoot era) but any statement that compares smartphones favorably against DSLRs without proper reasoning is going to resonate poorly amongst the photography community.
Yeah absolutely. I'd say this guy was gunning for an Apple job but I think that ship probably sailed a while ago, and if he is it is kind of a sad attempt. I just think he is uninformed.
TBH, now I’m curious on what type of DSLR he owns and whether he uses it in manual mode.
The main sin I see with some people is claiming to be a photographer because they have a fancy camera, only to leave it in fully automatic mode.
Here's one of his Google+ posts https://plus.google.com/u/0/+VicGundotra/posts/1MgNAck3QA3 He used to post loads of pictures, many taken with Android phones. The one I linked to was taken with an HTC one
OMG 2013, he was right then. Today 2017, he is 100% incorrect. Stupid tech blog sites brought up his comments many years later.
It's obvious he is trying to get a job at Apple. And tbh I hope the hire him, he is great at running software platforms into the ground...
"Bottom line: If you truly care about great photography, you own an iPhone. If you don't mind being a few years behind, buy an Android.
In 2013, maybe."
Nope. If you cared about great mobile photography in 2013 you'd own a Lumia 1020.
lol maybe if you ONLY cared about that, and if you ONLY cared about photography you would buy a camera. Some people want apps and stuff, ya know.
Wholeheartedly agree!
"Portrait mode" is something Google introduced as "Lens blur" in 2014. The only "improvement" Apple did is using a second camera to get the depth directly instead of having a user to swipe/tilt the phone around the object and calculate the depth from that data.
Getting depth data from a second camera module is usually more accurate.
The problem I have with Google’s implementation is that it doesn’t work reliably very often and saves a lower resolution image.
It’ll take a while for software blur to be refined. Right now, even Apple has some issues with the blurred parts clipping detail.
The problem with all blur implementations is its unnatural to what the eye sees. It should be adjustable, in a step by step sequence( less blur at the focal point, to most blur at the outlying edges) . Right now, its almost as if the main subject is in two separate spaces.
You, sir, hit the nail right on the head.
It just looks really unnatural. Sure, it looks good to the untrained eye but when you’re used to bokeh from a camera with a fast lens attached, it looks really artificial.
And they weren't even the first to use two lenses to achieve that effect, I think their implementation is by the best we have seen, but they are improving on other people's work.
Apple is rarely the first to anything. But when the pick-up something - it will typically be the best implementation.
Vic sounds like a man in his 50's that's definitely out of the game.
Check out post #83 and #85 that I took with a nexus 5X (lens blur) unedited. I think it pretty much blows his pic (portrait mode) out of the water.
https://forums.androidcentral.com/nexus-5x/596766-nexus-5x-camera-shots-...
Lens blur is utter crap. It does not practically replace the DSLR if you want bokeh effect. The iPhone 7 does it in a much more acceptable and FAST method.
I think Google is giving option to apply enhancements to pictures through Google Photos 'Auto' filtering but it's not there. If you see any picture from the Pixel with Auto HDR blown up to native size - there is a lot of blur/edge jitter (presumably due to the multiple pictures over time that are merged). Apple's implementation gives me better pictures in comparison 9/10 times when I jump to grab a shot of my kids in action.
I think you meant to say HTC with the m8.
I just read this article on The Verge.
https://www.theverge.com/2017/8/1/16074480/dual-camera-phones-2017-best-...
The part of particular interest is this:
"The Google Pixel has been a revolutionary device for mobile imaging because of Google’s shockingly good image-processing algorithms. [...] Google showed that a lot of clever math can result in sharpness and low-light performance leaps ahead of the competition."
Everyone is entitled to change their mind, but this flip flopping kinda makes him seem like something of a shill...
Even the iVerger themselves now state that Apple is behind the curve in the camera department. In a shootout with the s8, pixel, and G6, they state that the following:
"What surprised me the most is how the iPhone now feels a generation behind. It was harder to see last year when we pit the iPhone 7 against the Pixel and the less capable S7. But the S8, along with the Pixel and the G6, illuminates the extent to which Apple has fallen behind."
Has vic even been paying attention for the last few years?
Am I mistaken or isn't this guy developing a wearable product to be used with iOS?
Edit: Apple Watch, not iOS
https://www.recode.net/2016/3/16/11587010/medical-startup-alivecor-bakes...
He sounds like a bitter ex-employee.
So this guy was fired and really did not want to leave Google.