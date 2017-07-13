It's finally the end of the road for this UK luxury phone company.
After running with what seemed like an unsustainable business model for years, luxury phone maker Vertu has shut down. The BBC reports Vertu is currently in the process of liquidating its assets, and 200 people have subsequently lost their jobs.
Vertu had previously changed hands a couple of times since being founded in 1998, most recently being sold by its Chinese owner in March to a Turkish businessman who planned to put in the necessary money to keep it going. It is reported that Vertu was running on a deficit of £128 million, however.
On the face of it, this isn't all that surprising. Vertu has made some absolutely gorgeous smartphones with brilliant materials and truly unique craftsmanship that were fun to think about owning. But the prices were completely out of consideration for just about everyone — its most recent phone, the "mid-range" Constellation, started at $6,000. Some models were over $15,000.
People want a great smartphone experience more than they want a diamond-encrusted phone.
The prices were that high because they were hand-made in the UK out of exceptional materials — and naturally, produced in very small numbers. At the same time, Vertu wasn't able to keep up with the latest innovations that all smartphones were offering — its specs weren't great, its skin of Android was dated and it never produced a great camera. This model of creating bespoke ultra-luxury phone made far more sense 10 years ago before high-powered smartphones were the norm, but in the past few years this model was becoming increasingly unsustainable.
Even multi-millionaires, with all of their conspicuous consumption, typically just use the same iPhone 7 or Galaxy S8 that you and I do because they're simply the best phones. These flagship smartphones are really good, and having a phone made out of calf leather, titanium, sapphire and diamonds actually isn't worth using subpar software and a mediocre camera.
Vertu's Turkish owner will retain the rights to the Vertu brand as well as its in-house technology and licenses, but it isn't yet known if he plans to do anything with it. For now, the select few who own a Vertu have an (even more) extremely limited edition piece of smartphone history.
Reader comments
I don't understand for the prices they commanded why they couldn't put top of the line internals and paid a company like cyanogen to handle their OS. Rich people would have gladly bought them if they weren't terrible software experiences.
It makes me wonder who was handling the internals and OS. Were they doing it themselves, or were they outsourcing to some no-name company in China? Could it be possible that they really didn't know much about the actual phone design, beyond the outer shell? Perhaps they had a vendor build the internals, another vendor develop the software, and then they'd build the outer shell themselves and assemble the parts.
As for allowing Cyanogen to handle the OS and software, that assumes they knew who Cyanogen is. If they're outsourcing everything but the outside of the phone and the concierge service, then they might not know more than the contract vendor is telling them.
Probably a combination of R&D time and parts sourcing for the hardware... On the software, I see where you're coming from, but Cyanogen is a terrible example. They proved every time someone made the poor choice to partner with them that they were incredibly undependable.
I think you also got a 24/7 concierge service as well with these phones. That level of service doesn't come cheap.
The person who come up with this idea is a most stupid genius.
Goodbye useless company.
I agree with everything in the article.
It basically was dumb to showcase these on an older Android platform and hardware.
It is a shame though that they couldn't go on to develop a proper cutting edge device internally (diamond pun not intended) to go with the external finish and concierge / support.
Wealthy people who want to bling everything will get a case or have specialised companies emboss their iPhone with all manner of finishes.
I aspire to own a plane, a Porsche and a yacht but I can no longer aspire to the next Vertu :sob:
(not really)
High end smartphones lmao they are a utility device ! How foolish have I been to pay anymore than $499.99 for ANY phone! They go out of style, they easily break, lost, stolen, etc.
I'm not putting a case on my phone- defeats the design purpose - a holster to carry when out and about yes, but that's it.
The general consumer is slowly waking up - this will be Samsung and Apple soon if they don't stop being greedy. I refuse to pay near $1,000 for a d*@; cellphone no matter what it does! Then to only have it forgotten in 6 months when it's successor is out lol ahahaha fools - this market is way too saturated to waste $