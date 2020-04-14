Keeping an eye on your home 24/7 isn't possible... except with the right equipment. The eufyCam 2 wireless home security system ensures you always have a way to see what's going on around your home no matter where you are, while also letting you rewind and view previously recorded footage as well. Now, thanks to a sale at Best Buy, you can snag a 2-camera kit for your home on sale for only $275.99. This $75 discount saves you over 20% off its usual cost of $350, and it even marks one of the best prices we've seen on the set all year.

The EufyCam 2 greatly improves on the first-generation EufyCam E in a number of ways. You'll get more advanced A.I. powered facial recognition software that helps prevent false positives. The new EufyCam 2 can tell the difference between familiar faces, objects, dogs, birds, and other things that the old EufyCam E might have sent you an alert about. You'll also get a better IP rating for withstanding weather. The EufyCam 2 has an IP67 rating, which means it is a lot more resistant to water than the previous generation's IP65 rating. It also comes with an 8x digital zoom, which is something the original does not have.

In addition to all of that, the camera has 16GB local storage that can store up to a year's worth of video, a battery that can last 365 days on a single charge, 1080p video recording, night vision that works up to 25-feet away, two-way audio, and a 140-degree wide angle lens so you can capture all around your home.

The camera also has sophisticated smart home integration. You can connect the camera system to your Wi-Fi and control it from your smartphone. You'll also be able to use voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit, which is another new feature for the series, though you'll need a device like the Echo Dot smart speaker to make use of that functionality.

Best Buy includes free shipping on this purchase and all orders totaling $35 or more. If for some reason you need this set sooner than it can be shipped, curbside pickup is also an option at select locations.