Internet-based live TV streaming services have exploded over the past three years, and one of the latest companies to get in on this action is Verizon Wireless. There's still a lot that's unknown about Verizon's offering, but according to a report from TechCrunch, we at least have a general idea of how things will work.

Verizon will reportedly bundle multiple channels together and offer them as standalone themed apps. For example, there may be separate apps for sports, news, comedy, etc. Content will come from properties that Verizon owns through Oath (such as The Huffington Post, Engadget and TechCrunch) in addition to premium content that's offered by third parties. Pricing details are still unknown, but it sounds like there may be options for both ad-supported and paid content.

More isn't always better.

Compared to what we've seen in this market so far, Verizon's service sounds quite different. Whether you're using AT&T's DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or even smaller services like Philo, the setup is very similar to cable and satellite companies in the sense that you use one app for watching all of your content in one place – whether it be through a guide of live programming or on-demand shows.

I sort of understand Verizon's want to stand out from what's already being offered, but having to use multiple apps to watch all of my favorite channels sounds like a nightmare.

What about you? Based on what we know so far, are you interested in Verizon's TV service?

