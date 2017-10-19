Complete protection against loss, theft, and damage starts at $9 per month.
Verizon's Total Mobile Protection offers coverage for loss, theft, or damage to your phone as well as an extra layer of customer care using their Tech Coach experts. It's available for both single lines and multiple lines and starts at $9 per month. It's a pretty good deal as far as insurance goes, with perks like next day replacement and three claims per year.
One awesome feature is being able to get your cracked screen fixed while you wait in over 150 cities, and it got even more awesome as the price for the service has dropped from $49 to just $29.
Normally this is something you'll need to set up when you first bought your phone, but Verizon has an open enrollment period each year for folks who regret not doing it. That starts today (October 19) and runs until November 19.
Get started by visiting Verizon's Total Mobile protection portal and having a read, and you'll be able to sign up online if you're convinced.
Expert tech support and peace of mind knowing you can get your phone replaced the next day is great. Being able to get a cracked screen fixed for less than 30 bucks at one of Verizon's 296 carry-in locations is just plain awesome.
Reader comments
I'm still relying on Wells Fargo's insurance, which is a better deal at the moment. Pay your bill with your WF credit card and you're covered for up to $600 replacement for a $25 deductible. No monthly insurance costs. The growing problem though, is two-fold: 1) It only covers the first 4 lines on the bill, as they're listed. We have a family plan with more than 4 lines. It's okay if my dad's feature phone isn't covered, but Verizon lists our bill in phone number order, so his comes before my sister's, knocking her out of this coverage. 2) $600 was great when that was what top-of-the-line phones cost. But now the phones are outpacing this benefit. I hope WF changes to accommodate.
The insurance through Wells Fargo is limited to the 4 phones that were actually purchased with the card, not the first 4 phones listed on the account
I no longer bank with Wells Fargo, but less than 2 years ago I was told by a banker of theirs while looking for a loan that all I had to do was pay the bill with my card and the phones I already owned were covered.
Sounds good. I only know that Assurion phone insurance is bad from AT&T. Sky high deductible, eager to blame customers, wrong phones used to replace yours.
Does anybody know if this applies to the rear upper glass panel on a Pixel XL (asking for a friend....)? It's obviously not a "screen", but if anything, I would think that would be an easier replacement job for them than replacing the front glass and hopefully it's at that same price point for me. Thanks!
I went with the Geek Squad plan at Best Buy which also has a $29 fee for screen replacement I believe. That, and it's $7.99 a month. I hope I never have to use it.
If you break your phone within the first few months then this is a pretty sweet deal.
Last I looked this only covered phones with easily replaceable screens like the iPhone.
Square trade $100 for two years of damage protection, when I bought my LG G6.
Since mine is not branded by Verizon, I can't get Verizon protection.