On July 31, 2018, Verizon is shutting down Go90. Go90 first debuted around three years ago as a new video streaming platform for Verizon, but unfortunately, it failed to ever build a substantial following.

This news comes by way of Variety, and according to a Verizon spokesperson, "Following the creation of Oath, Go90 will be discontinued."

Oath is Verizon's digital media subsidiary that was launched in June 2017 and the Go90 team will be transitioning to it following Go90's demise. Per Variety's report: