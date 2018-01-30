The final nail in the coffin.

What the heck happened to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro? It was supposed to be the first Huawei device that'd be available through a U.S. carrier, but these plans were quickly shut down when AT&T officially stepped away from the deal. A report came out shortly after this indicating that Verizon would do something similar, and now it appears that's exactly what happened.

According to sources that spoke with Bloomberg, Verizon Wireless has officially decided to not sell the Huawei Mate 10 Pro like it originally intended to. In fact, Verizon won't be carrying any other Huawei phones for the foreseeable future.

Just like what happened with AT&T, this decision is a result of pressure Verizon faced from the United States government claiming that Huawei devices would pose a security threat if sold on a wireless carrier in the country. In addition to the disadvantage this puts consumers at for less choice in the market, this also prevents Verizon from working with Huawei on developing 5G technologies – something AT&T's commercial operations have also been faced with.

All of this recent backlash makes Huawei's plans for ever releasing a phone on a U.S. carrier look pretty bleak, and considering how awesome of a device the Mate 10 Pro is, that's a bummer.

I know that this can be a controversial topic, but what do you think about the U.S. government pressuring carriers to end relationships with Huawei?