What the heck happened to the Huawei Mate 10 Pro? It was supposed to be the first Huawei device that'd be available through a U.S. carrier, but these plans were quickly shut down when AT&T officially stepped away from the deal. A report came out shortly after this indicating that Verizon would do something similar, and now it appears that's exactly what happened.
According to sources that spoke with Bloomberg, Verizon Wireless has officially decided to not sell the Huawei Mate 10 Pro like it originally intended to. In fact, Verizon won't be carrying any other Huawei phones for the foreseeable future.
Just like what happened with AT&T, this decision is a result of pressure Verizon faced from the United States government claiming that Huawei devices would pose a security threat if sold on a wireless carrier in the country. In addition to the disadvantage this puts consumers at for less choice in the market, this also prevents Verizon from working with Huawei on developing 5G technologies – something AT&T's commercial operations have also been faced with.
All of this recent backlash makes Huawei's plans for ever releasing a phone on a U.S. carrier look pretty bleak, and considering how awesome of a device the Mate 10 Pro is, that's a bummer.
I know that this can be a controversial topic, but what do you think about the U.S. government pressuring carriers to end relationships with Huawei? Let me know in those comments below.
This will probably be the last Huawei Mate device sold here. I can't see them making much of a profit selling outside carriers
What are the security concerns?
I would like to know that too.
Bloomberg reported they had been found to be putting malware into their phones. Concerns about illegal data collection, etc.
China can use the company to spy on communications.
All their current contracts will be revoked
Yeah, screw that, that's the US Govts job.
I believe, fundamentally, because most companies in China have government hands in them (there is really no true private sector) AND because the Chinese military (or gov) was caught spying on the US PRIVATE sector (not military targets), there is real concern about the security of Chinese made hardware. It is a real shame too because these companies can make solid products. And now ordinary Chinese citizens and workers are getting screwed because of their gov's missteps. Just not cool.
Ha! I stand corrected:
"Officially, Huawei is an employee-owned company, a fact the company emphasizes to distance itself from allegations of government control." - Wikipedia
Well hell then, bring them phones on!!!
Huawei made concessions with the UK government to get access over there. Don't see why something similar couldn't happen over here. While they figure out how to sell over here, hopefully they can get the software cleaned up a little bit, like the hardware though.
The Government always had it in for the Huawei.
Meanwhile the government has 0 concerned with One Plus...
One plus is not sold through the carrier.
They have no problem with the American Apple having their phones and hardware made in China and even storing users critical information in iCloud on Chinese soil.
I would be more concerned about countless government employees having their information sent to a Chinese server than Huawei selling phones via carriers, but that's just my opinion.
There is a difference between being manufactured in China for a non-Chinese company, and being manufactured for a Chinese company. Companies using Chinese manufacturing still oversees the process, and is responsible for the software, where the malware/spyware comes in to play. A Chinese company controls both aspects, which is why it is more susceptible to corruption.
Yah it is because of the software, not the hardware.
It's Chinese Apple accounts that are stored on Chinese servers as per Chinese law. You try to make it sound like all Apple accounts are being stored on Chinese servers, not the case whatsoever. SMH.
With Huawei, there is no guarantee that any profits made by the company won't go into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). State interference and/or involvement in companies is difficult to ascertain as China doesn't really have any transparency or reporting laws like in Western countries, and if there were any, there's always good old fashioned corruption to help folks get around them. This is the primary reason why the United States government discourages any sort of business with Huawei. I understand the issue with customer choice (the world shouldn't be a Samsung/Apple duopoly), but there is greater concern with shoveling tons of money into the pockets of CCP members.
Yeah that isn't the concern. The US does so much business in China its already helping to fund the government. Besides I think the fear of communism died with the 20th century
The way I relate to this as a restaurant manager. If I get a report from health officials that romaine lettuce across the country has popped up with e-coli, I dont sell romaine lettuce. We would contact the vendor and if we trace it back to the field(or manufacturer)and there is a problem with food Handleing(or the way the phone is put together) we as a company need to stop selling romaine till we know it's safe. It's just being responsible to our cutomers and the livelihood of our business. If the government has information these phones aren't safe and can cripple/shut down a network, I would back off till I know the supply chain is safe.
I like the analogy
I do too.
If it really is unsafe, should they also ban it from Amazon?
Good. The only thing Verizon has done right lately.
Bought a Honor X7 and been playing with it for a week now. I'm using it on T-Mobile- it has been working well and am beyond impressed with the phone. I guess I'm getting spied on now and helping the communists.
Yay less selection is what we need.
so let me get this right... it's unsafe, yet you can buy it from every electronic store in America, including Best Buy and Amazon. Yet the US Gov has been using Russian spy wear on military computers for years...and they just realized it last year. All this while a US phone company "BLU" had spy wear on its phones and got busted for it.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/russian-governmen...
Yet Huawei is unsafe. They just need to pay the right people.
Um... If you hadn't noticed, Kaspersky is now prohibited for use on government computers, and now only idiots use their software. Kaspersky is unsafe, and Huawei is unsafe. What exactly was the point you were trying to make? That's like posting a story about someone getting stabbed to death, then making a snarky remark like "yet guns aren't safe"... Rhetoric isn't really your strong suit, is it?
If Huawei phones (Nexus 6P notwithstanding) are really unsafe, it sure hasn't fazed any other countries from selling it. I was on vacation in the UAE, Malaysia, and Singapore, and at least in those countries, marketing for the Mate 10 and other phones in their lineup was very strong, just behind Samsung. Billboard and the various kinds of display advertising were everywhere.
Sadly that doesn't preclude them from being backdoored with malware.
I would imagine it has more to do with the competitive nature of the US/China relationship. Not to sound condescending but maybe those smaller nations are not worth spying on? Moreover, are not seen as a threat? Is the UK okay with Huawei? I honestly don't know.
What does this prove? Nothing. There are gullible people everywhere.
I think this is complete BS. Give me the reasons for concern and let me (the consumer), make my own choice...for the record i am NOT anti-gov, just frustrated by the lack of choices in the states (especially on VZW).
Verizon Wireless: Brought to you by Samsung & Apple
I've heard worse from China's worse spying practices, all crappy...
I even wonder how they run business in the EU!
Yeah, spying on citizens using their phones, screw that, that's the US Govts job.
Careful, Samaritan is listening lol
If it’s due to security concerns, why allow it to be sold in Best Buy?
Right? You are asking the real question.
No one likes you anyways Verizon...
Actually there is that one guy in Toledo....
This is all posturing. It's protectionist policy 101. GG US....
Hang on tho...they won't let Huawei (an employee owned company) sell their phones in america....because 'murica, YET they will let government owned ZTE sell their stuff in America....yeah...real logic there...
Employee owned? That's idiotic! NOTHING could be farther from the truth!
I think you'd have to be pretty dumb to buy any Huawei phone, or anything made by Huawei. They are owned by the Chinese government, who has an abysmal track record when it comes to human rights and privacy, and Huawei has already been caught red handed using malware and other nefarious activities.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/05/19/huawei_spied_us_jury_finds/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-huawei-security/former-cia-boss-says-...
Again, if that's the case, why allow the phone to be sold in Best Buy? Why allow their phones inside the US at all?
On top of that, why allow AT&T to carry a bunch of ZTE phones including the Axon M?
It just makes no sense. If you're not allowing Huawei to sell phones via carriers due to security troubles, why not throw ZTE in the ring of fire as well for the same reason?
Sounds like they just saying words and won't say anything details. On other articles I've read US has zero evidence on huawei related to China govs. But have evidence that ZTE does and yet let atnt sell their phones in their stores
How about freedom of choice for the consumer?
Just for some perspective, Huawei is one of the biggest providers of internet backbone kit in the UK and Europe. Am sure they wouldn't be allowed anywhere near these critical networks if they were a risk. I think this comes down to who is paying the bigger kick backs, if am not mistaken wasn't there an article about Huawei cutting it's lobbying money by a huge percentage it's under $1 million dollars now where as the other big OEMs are spending millions now. Didn't Cisco have back doors into it's kit installed by the NSA going to the major ISPs in Europe to spy on EU officials, didn't they spy the chancellor for Germany. Anyone who is gullible enough to believe this garbage probably thinks Russia also didn't play a part in the us elections to install Muppet to run the show. Consumerism and protectionism at it finest. Also they probably asked for a backdoor and Huawei told them to stick it where the sun doesn't shine.