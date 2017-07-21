A complete breakdown of Verizon's Unlimited plan and everything else you can get when you sign up for service.
In the United States, there are a lot of companies that can get you and your phone online, but most people use one of the four biggest: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. Choosing between them can be difficult. Your first priority should be what service works best in the places you spend your time. It's not worth saving $10 a month if the service is bad. Once you have that sorted, you can look at what each company has to offer and the prices they charge for it.
Let's take a look at Verizon to see what they can give you and what it will cost.
Verizon Unlimited plan details
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Unlimited HD streaming video (see Verizon's Video Optimization Deployment page)
- Unlimited mobile hotspot
- Add a tablet with unlimited data for $20 per month
- Add a connected device for $5 per month
- Unlimited calling and texting to and from Canada and Mexico
- Up to 500MB per day of full-speed data in Canada and Mexico
Verizon's definition of unlimited data means that after you use 22 GB in a single month, your service can be slowed down if you're in a congested area. You'll hear the word throttled used here but you need to know that it's only a temporary deprioritization of your data connection when you're in a busy area. It may not happen at all depending on how many other customers are using the same towers.
Verizon gives you all the details and fine print on its website, though you might have to dig around to find them.
Verizon links you to all of the fine print right from your cart when you sign up for the unlimited plan. In that fine print you'll see how Verizon takes steps to protect itsnetwork. Data services, both on-device and through tethering can not be used for illegal activities, anything that violates trade or economic sanctions, any type of server, email auto-responders or bots and sending malware. They also let you know that they can and will be monitoring your usage to make sure you comply. All service providers have the same restrictions, but Verizon takes the time to present them so well we wanted to give them a shout out.
Additional lines can be added to a Verizon Unlimited plan. Every line has the same benefits outlined above and requires an equipment purchase. Here is a pricing breakdown.
- One line of service is $80
- Two lines of service is $140
- Three lines of service is $160
- Four lines of service is $180
- Five lines of service is $200
Verizon Unlimited plan add-ons
Verizon's Unlimited plan lets you call and text to Canada and Mexico, and lets you call and text from Canada and Mexico back to the States at no additional carge. It also allows you to use up to 500MB per day in each country at no additional charge, after which it is throttled to 2G speeds. The company does keep an eye on how much data you're using, though: if more than 50% of your data in a given month comes from outside the U.S., Verizon will slow down your speeds and holds the right to cut off service.
If you need other international services, Verizon has you covered.
- The free International Messaging add-on lets you send text messages to over 200 countries and multimedia messages to over 100 countries
- The Unlimited Together - North America add-on gives you discounted calling rates to over 230 locations for $5 per month
- The Unlimited Together - world add-on gives you discounted calling rates to over 180 locations for $15 per month
- A daily Travel Pass gives you unlimited data and calling when you're in one of over 100 countries for $10 per day
- A monthly Travel Pass gives you discounted calling and messaging rates as well as a data alotment based on your needs (prices vary, see Verizon's International Travel page)
- Cruise ship rates are $2.99 per minute for voice calls and $0.50 per message sent / $0.05 per message received for texting.
Verizon also has a program that gives you a prepaid card of up to $650 in value for a trade in if you switch from another network. The details are on the Switch to Verizon page of its website. It also has a referral program and a rewards program that can put money back in your pockets.
If you're both a Verizon Wireless and Verizon Fios subscriber, you can use the Fios Mobile App to watch your shows from home without using your data.
It also offers a wide range of its own services, including its own RCS messaging app, a personal cloud and an excellent account management app. You can find them in Google Play.
Update, July 2017: This article has been updated with all the latest information on Verizon's unlimited plan.
Reader comments
Verizon's Unlimited plan: Everything you need to know
You lose any work discount when you switch to unlimited also.
I'm currently paying for 4 lines. One grandfathered UDP w/ 450 minutes of talk and three that share 8gb with unlimited voice. After the employee discount on the UDP line and on the three lines that share data I pay $245 per month including all the fees and taxes. That includes an international calling package that averages $13 per month. I called VZW and after they ran the #s I was told I'd save a whopping $16 per month. I was really hoping that there would be more savings but for $16 I'll stick with what I have.
I am on a 1400 minute per month "Family Share" plan. 4 phones, all with unlimited texting, 2 on the Grandfathered Unlimited Data plan, and 2 on a 2GB data plan. My dad and I are in business together, and have been since the mid 1990's so we've had this data plan since before it was useful, so it's very difficult to give it up- but like so many other people chiming in here- I use 10GB on my worst months, my dad is just hoarding the unlimited plan since it is no longer available. He uses less than a GB per month. The other two (my mom and my wife) use less than 2gb of data per month, but my wife would use more if she didn't have to think about it. I'm seriously thinking about switching / doing away with the old unlimited data plan that we've coveted for so long, and switching my wife and I to unlimited, and my parents to something like 5 or 8GB of data (which is much, much more than they will ever use). Can anyone point out any real reasons why I should not?
What does the single $80 line end up costing with all the taxes and fees? I pay $98 total now for 450 talk (which 20 minutes use a month is rare for me), unlimited text and data. I'm thinking the new plan will cost me more.
Does "Unlimited HD streaming video" mean streaming video will not account against 22GB of monthly data allotment?
Hoping somebody can help me out with this one; I have a T1114 Router, and on the Verizon website, it offers an unlimited plan for it through the 'bring your own device' program, but I wasn't sure if the actual unlimited data plan applied to its use or if it would cap me out at 10 GB since it's a hotspot/modem device.
Yeah I like alot of people here switched my grandfathered UDP I had since 2001to this new UDP & I'm saving $20 a month plus the extras, unlimited talk & text & hotspot. That included hotspot feature I didn't have or use & it would have cost like $30 back with the old UDP. Plus the old plan was 450 minutes & $10 for 1,000 texts. So I went from $103 to $83 taxes included, not to shabby. It was funny though because the first question I asked the agent was on what am I missing, what are u hiding from me that I'm gonna discover a few months down the line, she was like nothing, I'm telling u the truth, haha, well she was right on. It's just weird actually saving a decent amount of cheddar for I'd say a better plan @ least for me because I didn't come close to 22 gb. Maybe we're @ that stage people used to talk about where it starts to even out & settle a bit & we would get better deals, I guess we'll see what the future holds with this 5G talk going on.
Guys, there's lost more to the decision to switch from grandfathered UDP to the new UDP! I seek more of your thoughts.
Is this a bait-and-switch and can anyone clarify for me if I switch from my grandfathered plan to putting 4 lines onto the new Unlimited, will each and every line get 22 gigs for their own personal use or do they have to share that 22 gigs across the four lines? No one has spelled that out in the ads or on the Blog Boards... It might be obvious to everyone else and I might just be slow, LOL, but please can anyone verify this?
Also what's the catch? Does anyone know if the new unlimited plan has a fine line in there that says we will not be grandfathered if they go back to pushing limited later on? Will they go to 5G LTE and Forsyth who switched to the new unlimited today to have to pay more for 5G LTE later or be forced to give up the unlimited later to get 5G at a reasonable price?
We've been stubbornly unlimited family for a zillion years & have great success buying slightly older Verizon phones off Craigslist & not the full-price latest as very little tends to change in phones of 1 or even 2 years ago.... my Samsung Note 4 with stylus is still a joy to use (like an all-in-one tablet/phone, but easier to carry to I never use tge expensive tablet I bought fullprice) and no battery blowing up like the Samsung Note 7... LOL! You all remember when Verizon & the big wireless phone companies tried to get everyone to give up their unlimited, saying you'll never use more than two gigs anyway. Though at the time no one in my family was using anything close to 2 gigs, I didn't believe Verizon, because if that 2gb scenerio were going to remain true Verizon wouldn't be trying so hard to get me to limited. Low & behold smartphone apps, streaming, downloads & on-phone driving navigation exploded into popular use. No my 3 unlimited lines use 18-20gb per month each.
We used to have to drive to various parts of the U.S. with & Verizon covered everywhere we went (critcal when your phone is your Navigation driving across on country roads. We travel less now, as only one member of the family travels heavily, only one kid left in college and so we're willing to switch if thing with Verizon is too costly for us to share. Though spoiled by Verizon's good coverage, low income of two millennials and aging parents makes this a financial issue.
Everyone one this board us tempting me! I'm for a wireless bill in the $200 range. I currently pay about $430 month for 5 lines (3 grandfathered unlimited data smartphones separate for I think $49/each per month, one 2gb limited $40/month smartphone that came out of contract thus December 2016 and a $9.99 simple talk/text line. I can do with 4 lines, as I'm willing to drop $9.99 line, (which would tax and fees come up to about $17 or $19), but it's not that much money & excellent for my Craigslist dealings. So for that plus phone protection issurance an $89 unlimited text/200-minute.
What's happy when Verizon grandfathered in unlimited data users in 2011 & even allowed us to buy an unlimited line for my 3rd user who didn't have it yet. But then really felt manipulated & abused when they decided the charge us and extra $20 per grandfathered unlimited line. So you see I'm hesitant to switch to the new line wondering if, like the past, this is just the 1st step to keep us from a withing to another provider but when they get us...boom... Verizon will drop the other shoe on our head with fees, added restrictions or some sort of feature deprivation.
I know I put a lot of questions in this, but can anyone answer any one of these (or feel free to take a shot at all of these)? Has anyone out there been in a similar situation or have some similar baut-abd-switch concerns?
Verizon didn't charge more when they went from 3G to 4G, highly unlikely they would try to with 5G. It's 22gb PER LINE, and it only effects you if you are on a congested tower. Unless you are experiencing a lot of connection issues now, I wouldn't worry about it.
I think you need to understand something about grandparenting. There is no law or provision in the TOS that says they have to let you keep an old plan indefinitely. Once you are our of contract they could have forced you to switch at any time by giving you 30 days notice that your plan was unavailable or the price was changing. For the most part they haven't done that. They have provided incentives to change to a modern plan and upped the price. But the people who really wanted to keep it were allowed to. It's only been the last couple years that they have begun actually forcing people to change, and it was only those who were using huge amounts of data. People look at the name and say 'Unlimited is Unlimited' but if you look at the TOS from that era, anything in excess of 5gb (yes 5gb) was excessive, and could result in network management. Those plans simply weren't designed with the amount of usage that people do now in mind.
Should you change? That's up to you. Most people are, because the benefits of the new plan are worth it to them.
There was nothing in the TOS about 5GB. As for network management, that was on 3G only. They have never done that on the legacy 4G unlimited plans. They tried, and got shot down by the FCC.
True there is no 'law' forcing them to let people 'grandfather' on a plan, however, a couple class action suits took care of what the law didn't.
Note NOT reported...accidentally clicked. I preferred to upvote
I hate that new commercial with the guy dropping the microphones and saying its only so and so per line, its unimaginative and stupid, they must have got a 10 year old to come up with that one.
I was just thinking that...just saw that stupid commercial again. It IS terrible!
Broken body text: "they can and will be monitoring your usage" link SHOULD go to www.verizonwireless.com/privacy and doesn't. I'm still on the original unlimited and I DL 100G monthly w/o any throttling.
Funny: anyone can watch "ESPN GO" and such for FREE! using their costly airwave bandwidth -- but if you egress from their network to the "normal" internet they start billing. It's almost like they don't want to pay for peering services. Q: How is receiving 22GB from ESPN different than YouTube or NetFlix? (A: because ESPNs servers are effectly ON VzWs network while the others aren't.)
ArsTechnica: Verizon Wireless's "FreeBee" program exempts [some] online services from data caps ... Verizon's own Go90 and AOL. Now the "NFL Mobile from Verizon" application [as well.] So actual radio bandwidth must not be critical.
We switched to the new plan, four lines, bill went DOWN by $65/mo., even with losing my 20% employer discount! It WOULD'VE gone down $85/mo but we still have one line that was still 'under contract', so we're paying $20/line for 3 lines and still paying $40 for the one 'under contract' line, which will go down to $20 once the two years is up. Also, we do NOT have the auto pay set up, which would save another $10/mo, but in my experience with that, and my bank being the Butt-heads they are, I pay when I'm sure my account is sufficient, so I don't get an overdraft fee because my bill was due one day before my direct deposit.
ON to the plan. I think a lot of people are getting upset because they're wanting to switch to the new unlimited plan, but like most people, still have most, if not all of their lines that are still under contract. I would still switch, if I were in that position, even if it cost more for a while, simply due to the fact that if you don't get on the wagon NOW, this plan will not last forever. Look how long it took for them to offer it again, and they ONLY did so because of the competition from the other carriers (well, mostly from AT&T, as Sprint and T-Mobile have such horrendous coverage and customer service, they didn't pose much in the way of serious competition to begin with).
If, or more like WHEN, the other carriers decide they can't afford to keep offering unlimited data, they'll drop it, and replace it with some other gimmick to get you into their stores, such as free top-end devices or early upgrades...you've all seen it. Once the little guys (even AT&T is little compared to Verizon in every way) drop their unlimited plans (and no doubt offer you a nice phone for half the monthly bill you pay with Verizon, and offer to pay your termination fees etc etc), Verizon will also drop THEIR unlimited data...again. It MAY come back again (might take another what, ten years?)...or it might NOT ever come back, but you'll be 'grandfathered' into it and this time it's a really good plan to keep!
So perhaps you'll pay a little more for a while, until your 'contact' is up, but it'll be worth it, not only because you'll see your bill go down by $20/line when you satisfy the original contract obligation, but you'll be able to keep the plan, AND any benefits OF the plan (like how you purchase new devices, how often you can...basically, anything you can do now you'll still be able to do as long as you keep the plan, they can't stop letting you buy a new phone to force you off the plan, for instance).
So while their advertising was misleading, and makes NO mention of how much it'll cost anyone who is still under contract, it IS a truly awesome plan on the absolute BEST network in existence.
So in summary, I'm very happy. I'm paying $65 less, that's with one line still under contract, and I lost the 20% discount. I have TRIED to find faults with this plan, and I honestly cannot find one! The ONLY thing I miss is the 2-year contract pricing on devices, instead you have to make 24 monthly payments for a new device (which you CAN pay off early) which of course raises your bill again. Or you can buy at full price. Tip: if you're thinking of buying at full price, START with the monthly payment plan, THEN pay off the balance. Why? You get a discounted rate on the payment plan, whereas full price is slightly more, so you can save a few bucks by putting it on payments, then paying off the balance (no penalties either).
I just left my unlimited Sprint plan for this after being with Sprint for about 12 years. Hope it works out. I'm slow to change. But what's done is done! So far so good.
Flicked via the BlackBerry keyboard on my Nexus 5X
I think you significantly underestimate the number of customers Verizon has. They have the full range of customers from the owner users who hold onto unlimited data for dear life, and are drawn to sites like this, to older or non tech savvy customers who only have a smartphone because who only have a smartphone because their kids or a someone else talked them into it and literally never use their data.
What amazes me is that Verizon has lied about how many people are still on grandfathered unlimited plans. They have been saying less than one percent. Every blog I have read and in a few forums, the amount of grandfathered unlimited users switching to the new unlimited is unreal. Oh and the average data user uses less than 2 gigs a cycle.. SMH!
still not sure on the new plan, actually costs me a little more then the grandfathered UDP plan on a single line... pluses are the unlimited text/phone and tethering option, will wait and see.
I switched from my UDP grandfathered plan because I only had 450 minutes, and VZW increased my bill by $40 in hopes of trying to motivate me to switch to their tiered plans. The $80 for the new plan is still cheaper than the original price of the Nationwide 450 ($90). The most cost effective thing for me to do was to make the jump and get the all of the perks. I'm still month to month so that works out. I just hope I didn't open myself to get screwed in the future if VZW tries to get rid of this plan.........again
They "got rid" of the UDP back in 2011, and I still have mine. So you're probably good for quite a while if you go for the new unlimited.
Only pay 59.50 for 32GB of data a month. Wont pay more to get throttled after only using 22GB
You didn't read, did you?
You don't get throttled mo.
No one will throttle you, I posted why they put in that 22 GB number, the plan is unlimited data, NOT 22 GB plan.
I'm hoping Verizon offers some deals with the new phones that will be announced in a few days if you switch to unlimited. Going to wait a while longer.
They offered new customers moving to Verizon from other carriers a trade in value for their old phones that nearly made new phones from Verizon nearly free, but that's over. They'll offer phone deals when the manufacturers make deals available to Verizon as is always the case.
What phones are coming out in the next few days?
I'm hoping maybe deals with the new G6 or Galaxy 8 if you preorder.
Hey @Jerry, what exactly happens once you hit 10Gb while hotspot? Cut off or 3G speeds? Thanks!
Yes, you get cut off to 3G speed once you go over 10 GB "the problem is that you don't know how much Hotspot data you have used, they don't have a separate chart for it when you check your account".
I contacted Verizon regarding this, the customer service representative told me that I was right in bringing this up and he will pass it on to his supervisor.
I'm hopeful they knew about this before you brought it up and are just working on implementing it
Settings>data usage
Thanks
3g speeds.
Is the access fee more if you don't have a device payment?
No, for a single line it's $60 plus the $20 access fee, which equals to $80, for two lines it's $140, $160 for three lines, $180 for four lines, and it gets cheaper once you go 5 lines and up, the access fee is in the prices I posted. Taxes are separate.
Nothing gets cheaper as you add lines. It's $20 per line. Don't fall for their bs per line marketing.
...It gets cheaper per line.
Adding a line adds $20, regardless of how many lines you add. The cost per line bs is Verizon marketing. If you buy into that, then you think it costs $45 for a single line...which is obviously not true.
How is it BS, Tim? The advertisement says $45/4 lines -- So you need 4 lines. On the website it clearly breaks down what 1,2,3, and 4 lines are.
It's BS, because showing a per line cost when there is a huge base cost is just marketing. It is a way of making people want to have more lines. You know it is BS when their per line cost for 3 lines is not even correct. It says $54 per line for 3 lines, which would be $162. It is actually $160. Who thinks of their bill on a per line basis? A family of four knows that their bill is going to br high. They aren't concerned about what it costs per line. It is BS marketing.
Because of the increased number of lines now available, people can add family and friends to the same account, and split the bill accordingly, in which case, each person's per line cost WOULD be less expensive with more lines added.
If you're under contract though, the line access fee will be 40 dollars until the contract is over.
It has nothing to do with being on a device payment. However if the line is still under a 2 year contract obligation, then yes it is $40, just like the other shared plans. It will drop to $20 when the contract is over.
You left out the $20.00 access fee, plus taxes... Basically $100.00 for one line, plus $18.70 in other taxes and FCC grabs. Roughly $120.00 plus a phone. That's what they quoted me last week.
You may want to call back again or just check the website. The unlimited plan is actually $65 + $20 line access fee, minus $5 if do autopay, so $80 (with autopay) plus taxes and fees plus the cost of your device for a single line.
Yep. The plan itself is $65. The $20 is added in, $5 is taken off (auto-pay). NadaAddict was quoted wrong.
NadaAddict is correct. I have received 3 emails from Verizon saying UNLIMITED is available and for my one line to upgrade would be $100.00 a month not including taxes.
Ya... No... I'm a Verizon rep, a single line unlimited plan is 80 bucks after the auto pay discount, 85 bucks without,
No... NadaAddict it's wrong, a single line is 80$ after the auto pay discount. I'm a VZW rep and I'm changing people to the unlimited plan all day long. Another thing, throttling refers to lowering your 4g to 3g. On the unlimited you are "deprioritized" after 22gb. Basically if you are on a single tower that is congested people who have not reached that 22gb mark have first dibs on getting to their connection first. We have a few reps that are on this plan and have shut off Wi-Fi and are using only mobile data, they have far exceeded 22gb and have yet to be "throttled". They are not being slowed down or reduced to 3g speeds. This plan is good.
If you are a rep can you clarify if promotions are removed with this new unlimited offering. I was quoted a ridiculous price because apparently the bill credit i receive for a phone and 2 trade in credits would be removed. Is this true? Because if it is that's ridiculous. I have 3 phones and 1 tablet. I pay 187 now after bill credits for the 16 gig shared plan.
Quick question,
I purchased a Tablet in December 2015 and pay $10 a month on my shared plan. Payments are up 12/17.
Would I continue to pay $10 or does it jump to $20 a month?
Nada is not correct. The line access fee is added in already.
Incorrect.
Utah cell taxes are insanity. $80 becomes $95 in a jiffy. I just stuck with the One+ Int plan which is a flat $95. Unlimited LTE tethering, unlimited full flight gogo passes, and international service (512kbps). Worth it, now cue "buh buh muh coverage!1"
I'm testing Verizon on a prepaid line, and it's looking like I'll be switching after all.
I'm gonna miss my Axon 7. :/
I'm in the process of adding an iPad as a third line in addition to two smartphones. It's an additional $20, not $10.
I'm really thinking about giving up my grandfathered unlimited data plan. It would save my family at least $80 per month and that is even after the employee discount we get on our current plan. I also understand that we wouldn't get the employee discount on this new plan but the savings would make that a moot point.
FYI Grandfather plan throttles at 4g. New plan throttles at 3g.
Grandfathered plans do not throttle at all...
Although technically they aren't even unlimited anymore. Once you got over 200GB even once now you will get a letter saying you have to switch to a new plan or they shut your service off completely. Not that I ever go close to 200GB just putting it out there for others.
I'm on the Grandfathered plan and i was told once you go over 100gb you get the letter.
And i never got close until they established this..before 60-70 gb..somehow now I'm nervously hitting 95-96 each month
Just curious:
WTH are you doing on your smartphone ? Do you look at your data usage online?
I'm on wifi at work at home, when I'm away, I'm normally driving and don't stream music.
FYI: Grandfathered plan does not throttle at all.
i bit the bullet and did it. I had to lose my old unlimited plan, but the other lines are better off now with data, for about $40 less per month. and when i was signing up, the rep told me that i would lose the employee discount, but said they still haven't decided yet if they would add it back on in May. I guess they're still working that part out? She didn't have details, but said to check back.
I switched. Even with my 22% employer discount, I'm saving money over my old Nationwide plan.
Do you have a single line? I'd be curious to know your previous bill and your new bill amount. I have a single line and doesn't look like I'd save more than a few dollars.. Its so hard to give up this grandfathered plan. Respectively knowing that I could sell it if I did finally wanna give it up
Originally two smartphone lines.
Account Access: 50.00
Line Access Fees: 19.98 (9.99 x 2)
Data: 129.99 (Line 1 UDP $49,99, Line 2 10GB $80.00)
Messages: 30.00 (unlimited on all lines)
Estimated bill before taxes and fees: 229.97
With my 22% discount -
Account Access: 39.00
Line Access Fees: 19.98 (9.99 x 2)
Data: 101.39 (Line 1 UDP 38.99, Line 2 10GB 62.40)
Messages: 23.40 (unlimited on all lines)
Estimated bill before taxes and fees: 183.77
On the new plan:
Account Access: 110.00
Line Access Fees: 60.00 (Line 1 20, Line 2 40, reduces to 20 in mid-March)
Estimated bill before taxes and fees: 170.00 (150.00 in mid-March)
I'll gain unlimited calling and unlimited data access for Line 2. The tradeoff will be a 22GB threshold per line where we may be throttled
I just gave up my grandfathered plan with an employee discount. The price ends up being almost exactly the same, but I now have unlimited calling and texts. (We were also paying extra for texts and a corporate add-on for the Good app, neither of which we need now)
I switched from my old unlimited data plan with 450 minutes to the new unlimited data plan and save $40. My only issue is that when you check your account they don't have your tethering usage separated from your unlimited data plan "which they should, since your tethering usage has nothing to do with your standard unlimited data plan", I contacted customer service and bright up did issue, he said I was correct and they he would be bringing it to their attention. Also no one will be throttled if you go over 22 GB of data, the reason they put in the 22 GB threshold is to let the people thinking that they can use this as their home Internet will not work, if they did not do this, then the cell towers would be constantly congested.
I'll be using the Unlimited Plan part of the time as my "home" Internet. Not everyone has landline broadband service.
You can see your tethering usage in your phone settings. Just be sure to set your cycle date.
I'm in the same boat here - considering giving up my grandfathered unlimited with employee discount for one of the new plans. Right now my wife is on a 6 GB plan and I have unlimited - it would be about $10 cheaper per month and we'd both have unlimited. I'm really not worried about throttling because neither of us go near 22 GB per month, but would be good to not even think about her data usage. And I'm sure we would take advantage of the hotspot feature too. Seems too good to be true though, but maybe in this case it isn't.
It would cost you $140 per month, plus whatever taxes they bang you with in your state.
3 lines is $160, not $162.
Prices take into account a $5 auto-pay discount for the single line plan or $10 auto-pay discount for a multi-line plan.
I was just going to point that out. This is possibly the most misreported price I've seen about this plan.
3 x 54 = $162 . If this is being misreported, it's because Verizon is telling everyone that 3 lines of unlimited is $54 per line. Which is why i put that screen clip there.
All of these breakdowns have used the autopay pricing because that is the default on each carriers website and literature.
The tablet was a typo. fixed
But they round $53.3333333333... up to $54 to get a whole number to make the advertising easier.
For three lines:
Account access with auto-pay: $100
Line 1: $20
Line 2: $20
Line 3: $20
...$160 not $162.
:)
Is this for just for the data plan? I'm assuming that does not include the price of the cell phone purchase.
...Of course it doesn't include the price of a phone since those vary.
This is because Verizon's page on their unlimited plan is confusing as hell. I had to read it about 5 times to figure out how the hell they're trying to do their funny math. Trying to put a number on it per line was a mistake and just plain misleading on Verizon's part... they're trying to make it look like you get a better deal with each line you add, which is not the case, the cost of the main plan is just being spread out over more lines.
But you are right it's $100 (with auto pay after the first line) for the main plan plus $20 per line which makes it $160 for 3 lines.
I see that their reps are mad at the advertising since people are coming in expecting $45 for an unlimited line.
It is 45$ a line if you get 4 lines with auto pay discount. As with ALL things... Quantity = discount.
Ry understands that... What he is saying that people are getting confused with Verizon's advertising.
And no quantity does not = discount in this case. With each line added the cost of the plan stays the same and the cost of the line charge also stays the same. Actually, it's gets more expensive when you got from 1 to 2 lines.
If this was truly an unlimited plan I might agree with you that quantity = discount, but with these soft caps in place I can't agree.