Video throttling is back for all Verizon subscribers, and it seems here to stay.
Back in February, Verizon rolled out a decent new unlimited plan, saying that mobile videos would be presented at the quality the services offered them at. Today, alongside the announcement of new unlimited plans, it has gone back on that, saying that video will indeed be throttled to 720p for most customers, and in some cases to 480p, starting August 23. Some users started noticing the throttling last month when streaming Netflix or YouTube, and now it's confirmed that the big red carrier will indeed be cutting back video quality for everyone, regardless of plan or how much data they've used.
The throttling news was bundled into an announcement of Verizon's new plans and rates, dividing the formerly-simple (for a carrier) unlimited plan into three. New subscribers can buy a $75 single-line plan called Go Unlimited, $5 cheaper than before, with video throttled to 480p on phones and hotspot speeds limited to 600kbps (!). These subscribers can also be throttled at any time during the month, not just after a certain amount of data use as has been the tradition — that means that if the Verizon network is congested in a certain area, users on a Go Unlimited plan may be throttled at the beginning or middle of their cycle.
If they want 720p video, they can pay $10 a month extra for the new Beyond Unlimited plan, which also limits customers to 22GB of data per month before throttling. Tablet and laptop users will be able to stream video at 1080p, but Verizon isn't saying whether that's a sure thing; instead, the company is merely throttling all video feeds to 10Mbps, which can affect phones and larger screen devices differently.
The kicker? Existing customers on all existing plans will be throttled to 720p starting tomorrow, too. Customers on the older, more generous unlimited plan will get to keep all other aspects of the plan, but video streaming quality isn't one of them.
The one good piece of news from this? Mobile hotspot limits are increasing to 15GB per month on the Beyond Unlimited plan, up from 10GB per month currently. And perhaps to appease current unlimited customers, those who signed up since February will also benefit from the same 5GB per month hotspot increase.
So, if you were going to switch to Verizon, stop what you're doing and do it now, because streaming at 720p is going to cost $5 a month more starting tomorrow.
Reader comments
Verizon muddles its unlimited plan, will begin throttling all video
#1 network eh?
What does this mean to me if I was planning on changing from grandfathered to the new plan? Should I switch today?
Yes, you should probably try to get that done today if you're trying to move off a grandfathered plan.
your screwed, like every other verizon customer. Grandfathered means nothing anymore.
That's bad ju-ju.
it doesn't matter when and if you switch the change will effect all plans new and old going forward
So people with the 80 plan get what now, the 75 or 85? And is 720p $10 per line or just one shot
As I understand it, you stay at $80 but essentially have the same terms as the $85 plan
the point is that you can get the plan at $5 cheaper. If you get the (current) $80 plan, you'll (starting tomorrow) get all the features of the $85 plan. That's why they're saying switch today. It's not because of features, but because of price.
Seriously - how or why the hell do people put up with anit-consumer garbage like this...
b/c sometimes Verizon is the only option if you want coverage at the most important places: work and home.
That's trash I hope At&t don't do this **** 😞😞
Problem is, they basically just copy each other. Sucks that T-mobile has terrible service here in MS. Otherwise, I'd probably be leaving. No point in going to AT&T because I'm sure they'll do the exact same thing. And Sprint.... yeahhh, never that.
When was the last time you checked into T-mobile? They've been rolling out and upgrading extensively over the past couple of years. If you're speaking from recent experience, then that does suck, but if you haven't you should double check. I used to have spotty service, but over the last year alone it's gotten so good I lose connection very rarely, and it's my wife on Verizon (work phone) searching for signals more often. And my t-mo speeds always best her VZW's. As these things always go, ymmv, but don't over look t-mo's network improvements.
i had t-mobile until early last month until i made the move to verizon. service was iffy in my apartment (get voicemails for missed calls that never rang through), generally pretty good around where i lived otherwise, but was dead where i work. they are expanding, but not quickly enough for some. but, that being said, it is worth looking into and if their coverage works everywhere you go, then its probably worth it.
I've said many times I'll say it again I have Verizon my husband has T-Mobile. I am over the road truck driver.
About a two months ago he went out with me for 37 days we basically went from Mississippi to Maine, down to Florida to La up to Seattle area and then back down to home to Mississippi.
And for half the trip this is what I heard can I see your phone I have no signal. once you get west of I-35 and unless you're in a metropolitan area forget about it with T-Mobile.
Now in a couple years this might change but as right now. If you do any major traveling in the United States especially on the west side you have to have Verizon.
If I could get service with T-Mobile I'd be jumping.
And people complain about UK data prices on EE.
Luckily I'm on Three, with unlimited data, text and voice, actual unlimited data, none of the throttled nonsense. With unlimited data when roaming in the USA and all of Europe.
damn thats nice
Lol Verizon ... No one is surprised
Probably a dumb question, but I assume you can still watch video at greater than 480p if you're on wifi right?
yes of course.
Uh, wait a minute...this means no more 1080p video on Verizon phones...ever again...right? Wow...That's awesome since EVERY SINGLE content provider now has 4k support, that most content on Youtube is built around 1080p...amazing job verizon...
.
well... sorta true. depending on what you're watching and if you have the $85 plan, as long as your stream is under 10Mbps, you can get what you need it sounds like. maybe. i dunno. it is kind of confusing.
Wow, WTF if I were a Verizon unlimited customer I'd be furious about this bait n switch. Verizon is unlimited to how many customers it can screw over. What a scam.
that's exactly what it was, bait and switch.
They're even doing it to limited data customers! This should be illegal.
Where do you see this impacts limited data customers? I must have missed that part. This seemed to only impact unlimited from the way I read things.
According to Ars:
"If you're already a Verizon customer, your video resolution will be reduced to 720p on phones and 1080p on tablets whether you have a limited or unlimited data plan. Customers who purchase any Verizon limited plan in the future will see the same restrictions."
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/08/verizon-to-start-...
I hate it too. but i'm not surprised really. i chose to drop my grandfathered unlimited to save $20 a month when i got a 3rd line for my daughter. but it also got me 10GB hotspot which i didn't have at all before on grandfathered unlimited. no contracts and they can do what the please when they please. they can get rid of unlimited all together next week if they wanted, b/c who's going to stop them? you? me? sure not the FCC, please. but you know what, noone else provides coverage at my work. Tmobile and AT&T calls get dropped and don't count on a data signal. yes, it's a bit of a dungeon, but Verizon signal works. got to go with what works, right?
This is bogus. Go from simple to confusion. No carrier can have a simple plan anymore. And this change is for everyone customer, whether you were on the old grandfathered unlimited plan or the new Verizon unlimited plan. So any flagship phone on Verizon now with a QHD display is limited to a resolution that is half of what the screen is capable of producing. We can only watch videos in full QHD on our phones if we are on WiFi. And I bet there are some people that will be quick to say that people can't tell the difference. That's probably why Verizon went to before doing this crap. I would switch to T-Mobile but I get the feeling in a few months they would just do the same thing since they changed their plans initially to react to what Verizon did when Verizon came out with their unlimited plans in February.
The more sad fact is QHD means Quad HD. This means that with a QHD phone you are at 1/4 of the resolution. 1440p = 2X as wide and 2X as tall as 720p. This means that a 720p video will only take one quarter of the screen if not scaled.
I have the original unlimited plan but now T-Mobile here we come! No reason to stay any more. I think they are already doing it in my area nor cal, noticed bad video on YouTube last night and a speed test was not the issue. LG V20 with a 2K screen, I guess they didn't have users with 1080p screens or better test the network. I have tomorrow off and am going to carry a sign in front of my vz store suggesting TMobile!
This should put a stop to the screen resolution race among phone manufacturers.
there still is wifi which won't be throttled.
Yes WiFi is data capped
#NotHowWiFiWorks
if your wifi is datacapped, that's between you and your internet service provider.
Next it will be pay to play for video content suppliers! VZ will hold out it's hand for higher resolution.
This is what happens when ISPs feel like they won't be regulated by the government when they blatantly screw their customers, some of which are locked into contracts, or are limited in the providers which work in their area.
Also, screw you, VZW.
Exactly. We know what Pai's FCC will do about this: a big, fat nothing!
Consumers are irrelevant. They don't buy you fancy cars or golf outings.
"Verizon, Where we take ******** the bed to new levels!"
Why do we need to stream 1080 on a phone?
Really
VR
we do what we must because we can.
The the thing is, T-Mo already does this, typical videos stream at DVD quality. Their hotspot is always at 3G speeds. AT&T too. Their mobile hotspot caps at 128 Kb/s. The worst thing about this plan change is that it takes the "simple" away.
My AT&T hotspot definitely doesn't have a cap for at least the first 10 GB's. Shhh, don't tell them that they haven't capped my hotspot yet even after 10 GB's.
My bad, that's right it does say 10GB then down to 128
Damn, I was just thinking about switching to their pre paid service. Guess I'll stick with Cricket. The 8mb max dl speed is fine for what I do. Hopefully they don't follow suit. $60 unlimited is a decent deal.
Let's brag about how fast our LTE service is but cap customers and stream video at 3G/HSPA speeds! Progress!
Maybe with this change I'll be able to get more than 1-2Mb download speeds in most major cities on "america's best network".
Unlimited data was never unlimited to begin with. Just like a Buy One Get One device free. It's all about creating the perception of value..when it's really the carriers providing as little as possible.
I know it's not unlimited, it's slowed after 22gb and I'm OK with that. I was more referring to the fact that, as of right now streaming is still 1080p.
Network neutrality dies a horrible fiery death. "Oh, you want video data? That's $5 more a month. Oh, you want images with your web pages? That's $1.50 a month." Instead of trying to charge the content providers, like Netflix, more to guarantee services, now it's on the end customer's shoulders to pay for it. What is T-Mobile's streaming status now? They had throttled, but I thought you could opt out of that now.
in reality, it should all be dumb pipes. netflix should simply pay for their connection to the internet. you should pay for your connection to the internet and after that, it shouldn't matter what flows. "QoS" is really just a way to say you're "increasing" performance when in reality you should be increasing infrastructure.
Glad I switched to xfinity mobile. I get the speed and coverage of the Verizon network without all the bullcrap Verizon dumps on it's customers. Plus I'm only paying $45 a month for unlimited everything.
You should mention it's only available if you also already have comcast Xfinity internet subscription
This is criminal.
I guess that Verizon commercial where the guy drops the mic 3 times will have to be updated so he can pick up the mic again lol !!
Glad I left Verizon years ago.
I bet that John Legere is getting a big chuckle out of this. Meanwhile Marcelo Claure is kinda proving his point with his latest marketing strategy against Verizon.
Glad I'm no longer on Verizon. TMobile has been working well, even hotspot. Coverage is just as good where I go and data seems more reliable and much faster. Thankful TMobile is a great option for me so I can avoid getting reamed by Verizon
Probably cause people like me use over 200GB a month. I've used over 50Gb of data in a single day over hotspot, downloaded GTA 5 and a few other games to my PC lol.