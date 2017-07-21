Throttling seems to be an unavoidable practice these days.
Use too much data and you get throttled. Use data on a busy network cell and you get throttled. But the throttling numerous reddit users have been seeing doesn't seem to match any conventional rules. Users on both new and old "Unlimited" plans are seeing speeds drop on two of the nation's most popular video platforms regardless of how much data they've used.
Once upon a time, Netflix essentially throttled itself for mobile users to save their users from high data bills, but Netflix gave that up in lieu of a handy in-app mobile data control. Even with Netflix set to Unlimited, several Verizon users are seeing consistently capped speeds at 10 Mbps on fast.com, Netflix's speed test, as well on YouTube with the "stats for nerds" enabled.
10 Mbps is loads better than the 1.5 Mbps throttling we've seen on T-Mobile once they start throttling accounts. It's just good enough for 1080p video, but not for any HDR video, and being throttled on an Unlimited plan for two video sites regardless of how much or little data you've used is disconcerting. We've yet to see an official statement on what's happening here, but Verizon customers, are you seeing lower speeds on YouTube and Netflix? Tell us what you're seeing.
Reader comments
Verizon Wireless may be throttling Netflix and YouTube streams
Permission was given... Not sure what outcome was expected...
On the bright side, I am certain any streaming service that makes money for Verizon will work flawlessly.
Permission was given? What are you referring to?
Thanks to Pai, Verizon can start selling Unlimited Plus* for an extra $69.99 a month to reenable those pesky speeds.
How is this even a complete story? There is no link to proof, there is no data as to when this happened and to how many customers. No official or unofficial statements, heck there isn't even any anecdotal evidence to support the claim of the article and the picture is mostly unrelated to the story. Some facts as to where the customer's were located. There are too many holes left in this. It is akin to me saying T-Mobile networks are run by hamsters on wheels. Then providing no follow up. Do I doubt this is happening, no. But 10 Mbps should be plenty for HD even UHD streaming of Netflix. There isn't even a model of phone listed in this article. Lately this site has been rather click-bait with their articles.
You are exactly right!
This article clearly tries to give the impression that Verizon is the bad guy here.
For me, as far as I know, I have not experienced any issues with throttling. All in all, in the end, there should be tiered systems when it comes to quality of internet access. Kinda like a riding a plane. Coach, Business Class, First Class.
... also it has been proven that Fast.com does not give a true test of your internet connection it is a test of speed through netflix servers. There are reports of fast showing about 10 mbps and speedtest.net showing 60+ mbps depending on your connection. This also holds true to many other service based speed tests like Playstation and XBox's baked in speed tests.
Also I would have edited my comment but the site is broken and goes to drupal code for both edit and reply.
I keep my videos at either 480p or 720p. I save the 1080p or 4k stuff for when I am at home anyway. I am on Verizon with unlimited. I just find that videos at 480 or 720 stream better consistently (due to varying cell strength) anyway