There are a number of parental control platforms for monitoring your family's device usage, and the latest company to throw its hat in the ring is Verizon. The carrier's offered a suite of controls through its FamilyBase service, but it's now being completely overhauled as Verizon Smart Family .

Using the Smart Family mobile app, you can view real-time location tracking for your family, enable screen-on time limits for specific days/times, and turn on content filters for social media, videos, text messaging, etc. You can also remote pause internet access for your kids, in addition to seeing how they're using their phones throughout the day.

Verizon Smart Family is replacing the old FamilyBase app, and with this, introduces an updated design that should make using it much simpler.

Commenting on the rebrand, Verizon's Senior Product Manager, Susie Fernandes, said –