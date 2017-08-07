Yes, this is just what we all wanted.
As the U.S. carriers have increasingly similar services and devices available, they're all looking for something to differentiate themselves with. Verizon thinks that a rewards program is what people have been craving, so it made one — called "Verizon Up."
The premise of Verizon Up is pretty simple: pay your monthly bill, and as you spend, you earn credit that can be redeemed for rewards or experiences. Every $300 you spend on a Verizon bill (which shouldn't take long), you get one credit — that's enough for one reward. Simple enough. Each month Verizon will roll out six new rewards for you to choose from — the first round is four months of Apple Music, a 20% off voucher for JetBlue flights, and three months of HBO Now.
Most people would prefer Verizon just lowered their bill.
There are also other reward categories that you can take advantage of. You can get every-day discounts at Verizon partner retailers, pile up $10 vouchers toward your next device purchase and get access to popular event tickets. To start getting credit for your bill payments, and to check out the other small deals, you can sign up quickly from the My Verizon app.
This immediately seems like a straight shot at the ongoing T-Mobile Tuesdays offering, but with the distinct difference of the biggest deals being tied to continuing to pay Verizon. I'm sure there are plenty of people who would simply prefer their Verizon bill be lower rather than subsidizing all of these rewards ... but then again, Verizon claims this is what we were asking for.
Reader comments
Verizon thinks customers want a rewards program for paying their bill
Ah, ya know, Verizon has had a rewards program (and you get points for paying your bill) for a few years now.
This is just a new name and some minor changes.
And Verizon is right, people do want a reward program for paying their bill. Maybe not this program, but people do want one. And sure, everyone would like a lower bill, but i still want a rewards program to go along with that lower bill and I doubt that most people would say no to that combination.
So, you have to join Verizon Selects to get Verizon Up.... which means you get these "free" rewards by agreeing to let them data mine your phone. No thank you
You also have to opt-in to Verizon collecting and sharing usage data if you enroll:
https://www.dslreports.com/shownews/Verizons-New-Rewards-Program-Tracks-...
For those not familiar with what Verizon Selects collects:
What information is used?
Information used by the Verizon Selects program includes:
Information about your wireless device and how you use it - including web addresses of sites you visit, similar information about apps and features you use, as well as device and advertising identifiers.
Information about your device location, including network data and location information transmitted by apps you permit to use your device location.
Your postal and email addresses.
Information about the quantity, type, destination, location, and amount of use of your Verizon telecommunications and interconnected voice over internet services and related billing information (also known as Customer Proprietary Network Information or CPNI).
Information about your Verizon products and services and how you use them (such as data and calling features and use, Fios service options, equipment and device types).
Information we get from other companies (such as gender, age range, interests, shopping preferences, and ad responses) or that you provide.
Information advertisers share with us to better target their own advertising.
This information may be combined with information collected by Oath advertising services on devices you use to access Oath services and visit third-party websites and apps that include Oath advertising services (such as web browsing, app usage, and location), as well as information that we obtain from third-party partners and advertisers. This information is described in the Oath and Yahoo privacy policies.
We do not share information that identifies you personally outside of Verizon as part of this program other than with vendors and partners who do work for us. We require that these vendors and partners protect the information and use it only for the services they are providing us.
Why do I get the feeling that Andrew Martonik's blog post is meant to ridicule Verizon here and make their Rewards program seem unimportant?
First of all, let me just say..you can't trust TECH BLOGGERS, like Andrew Martonik, when they come out writing about things, THEY THINK are good for us. As a matter of fact, we as readers should automatically think that they are wrong the moment they do so.
For example...
Remember, we were told that our Monthly bill from Verizon, Sprint, AT&T would all lower if we just buy the phones upfront and do away with the subsidy plans? How stupid was that! It's just not the people from Android Central, but other mobile blogs as well.
The reason for this is because tech bloggers are intellectually void of reality. They don't make anything or manage anything. All they do is write and tell a story. That's why they constantly get everything wrong, like subsidy plans and this Verizon Rewards program. The other thing they are also wrong with is NET NEUTRALITY. They are dead wrong on that.
Is that you trump
Instead of trying to compete with T-mobile's Tuesdays program, I would prefer if Verizon tried to compete with T-mobile's Jump On Demand program. I don't know all the details of it, but on the surface, being able to try several devices a year without buying them outright, sounds interesting.
With Jump On Demand, as far as the carrier's books are concerned, you are buying the phone outright on finance payments, just like buying a new phone on any carrier these days. The difference is when you want to jump - TMobile contracts with a third-party company that essentially buys back your current phone for what's left of the contract, then you get a new phone and the cycle starts over again. I don't see Verizon as a company very open to contracting with a third-party company like that, but it would be awesome if they did so.
I had jump for years, and got rid of it. T-MO just doesn't have a wide variety of phones, you would want to JUMP to.
Some years are better then others, but at least in my stores, it's just whatever Galaxy and then one more phone if you are lucky (Flagships).
Remove Samsung and it's not very good.
..I think I lucked out when I brought in my Z3 I wanted to try (found it for like $300) and they gave me back a few months of the jump $$ since I never used it-
*I had the original JUMP, and then the newer one.
Cool story hipster bro, love the derogatory tone, because it’s not something coming from the bloggers sweetheart, T-Mobile.