Although they may not come with as many amenities as traditional post-paid wireless plans, going the prepaid route is a great way to still get reliable service while saving those precious dollars. Verizon Prepaid is one of your best prepaid options if you rely on Verizon's network, and starting February 20, it's getting a few upgrades .

First off, Verizon is introducing a new $30/month plan for customers that want to spend as little as possible. You'll get unlimited talking and texting in the U.S., but data is limited to 500 MB. That's not a bad deal if you're someone that uses Wi-Fi most of the time, but if you spend just $10 more, you can double your monthly data allotment to 1GB.

Verizon Prepaid Unlimited is the most expensive prepaid plan that Verizon sells at $75/month, and in addition to unlimited talk, text, and data, it now comes with 3G mobile hotspot support for free.

Lastly, Verizon's Travel Pass is finally coming to prepaid customers. Similar to Verizon's post-paid plans, prepaid subscribers can spend $5 for day passes so they can take their talk, texting, and data to Mexico and Canada.

As mentioned above, these changes will go into effect on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

