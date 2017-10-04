This year's Pixels are carrier-exclusive to Verizon in the U.S.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available unlocked in the U.S., but if you're looking to go the carrier route, Verizon is your only option. The carrier is offering the 64GB Pixel 2 for $27.08 per month for 24 months, and the 128GB variant for $31.24 per month for 24 months. The 64GB Pixel 2 XL will set you back $35.41 per month for 24 months, and you'll have to shell out $39.58 per month for 24 months if you want to pick up the 128GB model.

If you're willing to pay outright, the 64GB and 128GB variants of the Pixel 2 cost $649 and $749 respectively, and you'll end up paying $849 and $949 for the 64GB and 128GB Pixel 2 XL models. You can also trade in your current phone and get a credit of up to $300 — spread out over the 24-month billing period — when picking up the new Pixels.

Both phones are going up for pre-order from 3 p.m. ET, and all customers will receive a Google Home Mini for free. The Pixel 2 is available in Kinda Blue, Clearly White and Just Black color options, whereas the Pixel 2 XL is sold in Just Black and Black and White.

