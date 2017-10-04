This year's Pixels are carrier-exclusive to Verizon in the U.S.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available unlocked in the U.S., but if you're looking to go the carrier route, Verizon is your only option. The carrier is offering the 64GB Pixel 2 for $27.08 per month for 24 months, and the 128GB variant for $31.24 per month for 24 months. The 64GB Pixel 2 XL will set you back $35.41 per month for 24 months, and you'll have to shell out $39.58 per month for 24 months if you want to pick up the 128GB model.
If you're willing to pay outright, the 64GB and 128GB variants of the Pixel 2 cost $649 and $749 respectively, and you'll end up paying $849 and $949 for the 64GB and 128GB Pixel 2 XL models. You can also trade in your current phone and get a credit of up to $300 — spread out over the 24-month billing period — when picking up the new Pixels.
Both phones are going up for pre-order from 3 p.m. ET, and all customers will receive a Google Home Mini for free. The Pixel 2 is available in Kinda Blue, Clearly White and Just Black color options, whereas the Pixel 2 XL is sold in Just Black and Black and White.
Reader comments
Unfortunately that is one of the deal breakers for me. I'm on AT&T and where I live I need wi fi calling. Lack of the headphone jack and price of the XL don't help either. Otherwise, nice phone.
^^^THIS^^^ Why can't they get this? I know AT&T and the refusal to let off-the-shelf phones use advanced features is the real issue, but WORK IT OUT, GOOGLE! I can get how a company competing on price like OnePlus might not have the wallet or the relationships to do this, but this is Google for God's sake.
It might not be Google's fault. It could be that AT&T refuses to play ball with them. I mean, you can go out and buy the non-Verizon Pixel and XL, and it will work just fine with Verizon Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE.
If I had to guess, it's likely AT&T being difficult here.
I think you're right. T-mobile has all those features working as well.
@bass - It isn't Google. What does Google have to work out? It works fine w/ T-Mobile out of the box. Why? Because WiFi calling is built into Android... the carrier just has to allow it. AT&T chooses to not allow it. Blame AT&T. Tell them to work it out. It isn't Google.
Sad face.
Google just doesn't want this to sell in large numbers. To exclude 3 Major carriers in 2017 (almost 2018) is just plain dumb. Not everyone can just drop $700 to $1000 up front for a phone.
I am buying the 5" 64GB version because of the price. (to use on AT&T) I WANT the 6" 128GB version. but since I can't buy it with a Next Program, google is losing out on More of my Money.
Can't you just use Google's financing? I thought they broke it out per month too.
Yes, you can do just that. A friend of mine bought a Pixel XL directly from Google and is paying it off monthly, with 0% interest.
don't want a $1000 loan on my credit for a phone. buying a house and want to have as close to zero debt to income ratio as possible.
next programs don't show up on credit reports.
Secure the mortgage. *then* buy the phone.
You can, yes. But the Google Store sold out for who knows how long. The only ones that are still available for purchase seem to be the Verizon models. That leaves us no way to buy the phone. I can't walk into T-mobile (or whoever) to buy it and get carrier financing.
What everyone else is saying. Google offers 24 month, interest free financing. It works out to about $36 a month for the XL 64GB model. Google really needs to do a better job of playing up the fact that you can not only buy the phone directly from them, but also finance it as well.
If Google had played more favor to all carrier options I would be the proud owner of a Pixel and now a Pixel 2
They get cash from Verizon to only sell through Verizon as their sole carrier partner.
Just buy it directly from Google. They offer the same financing terms as the carriers would have offered if they carried it.
Does the Verizon version have a permanently locked boot loader?
Good question. I would assume so, since the previous one was locked.
Probably. If not it will be patched shortly after launch to be encrypted.
Low-key sad about this. I was really hoping for some T-Mobile love this time around. V30 it is...
Me too since JoD is an awesome way to try all the flagships. Oh well......
I feel the same way! Guess I'll be getting the V30 as well. I love JOD and I don't want to have to buy another phone on top of the installment plan I already have. My pocket book and my wife especially don't want me to do that 😂😂.
T-mobile already counter attacking lol not sure if this will help you. But it's worth taking a look at
http://www.androidpolice.com/2017/10/04/get-325-back-new-pixel-2-xl-add-...
Buy it directly from Google. It will work perfectly, just as if you had purchased from T-Mo.
Whatever.
Fail.... Would love to have my first Google phone but I'm not leaving T-MOBILE.....
Why would you have to leave T-Mobile? Buy unlocked from Google. If it's matter of being able to do payments if bought from carrier, you can do 0% interest Google Store Financing.
^^exactly this. And TMO will not block any of their features.
YOU CAN BUY THIS PHONE DIRECTLY FROM GOOGLE AND IT WILL WORK PERFECTLY WITH ALL 4 MAJOR US CARRIERS!!!
Sure it will work perfectly, but carriers need to allow it work. Hence the discussion of AT&T. They block wifi calling on all phones not purchased through them. It's a jerk move for them to ignore this.
If you still use AT&T as a carrier, that's your own darn fault.
Having read this, I no longer need to read all the specs. I'm ATT so anyting off network is a non-starter.
Stupid.
To NO AVAIL GOOGLE....
Does Google seriously not want to sell Pixel phones to over half of the country?
At this point, I don't think they can. I'm hoping production increased from last year, but its nowhere close to what Apple and Samsung are churning out. The last thing Google wants to do is not be able to meet widespread demand.
By signing exclusively with Verizon, they're hitting the nation's most popular network and providing a reasonable number of devices. The rest of the devices come from the Play store directly which failed to keep up with demand last year. This year, expect it to be better, but not always in stock.
Hopefully, they can make more money this year and get into carrier stores next year (or maybe later). We don't know how long this exclusivity will last.
Pixel is Verizon's new DROID sans actually calling it that. It was hinted earlier this year when Motorola/Verizon Droid contract ended and the displays in stores were sort of a memorial to what was. We had the DROID signs but the phones underneath were not DROID phones. Verizon wants a premium device to call their own and since there no longer paying Moto for their devices,
Also with the Google Home, Verizon sold a lot of those for Google. Same thing will happen for all of their new devices they talked about today.
I don't see the Pixel line leaving Verizon unless something changes or Google asks for too much money for the exclusivity. But Google isn't dumb, Verizon has one of the biggest transportation/shipping arms in retail. So if your looking to get something to people pretty fast, Verizon can do it and cater the experience for customers walking in to that of the Google Life.
Why limit yourself to a Verizon exclusive
This carrier exclusive stuff is very frustrating. I would have bought the original Pixel XL, but I am on T-Mobile and am using JUMP upgrades. I would guarantee that these new Pixel phones would sell much better if they made them available at all 4 major carriers in the US. I was really hoping that they weren't going to do the exclusive carrier thing again, but oh well.
So dumb....I would always by unlocked phone anyhow...but the vast majority of non-nerd normals simply won't buy this phone in any appreciable numbers on Verizon or switch to Verizon for it. What's the point? Maybe there was some deal in place for a few device cycles, but whatever. maybe when they start only working with HTC on next devices it will broaden the scope.
Google is gaining traction to break free from exclusivity with Verizon. I would imagine that they need to gain more profit to accommodate it's newly acquired htc staff and increased production.
We want availability on all carriers and Google knows this. If it was truly carrier exclusive, Google would have pulled a Moto and only let Verizon have it for several months.
It sucks, I know. Because unless AT&T sells it in store, you're not getting wifi calling.
Google dropped the ball once again with this... Not everybody has Verizon nor wants to buy phones outright smh...