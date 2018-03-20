The Samsung Galaxy S9 has arrived, and not wanting to be left out of the fun, Verizon is offering one of the best deals on Samsung's latest flagship.

For a limited time, when you buy a Galaxy S9 or S9+ on an installment plan from Verizon, you'll get an S9 FREE via bill credits worth the device price of $799. This deal doesn't require a device trade-in, but you will need to stay with Verizon for the full 24 months to get the total value of this offer.

Here's what you need to know:

Purchase of new phone must be on an installment plan

Credit for the second phone is applied via 24 monthly bill credits and starts within 2 bills.To get the full value, you will need to stay on your installment payment plan for the full 24 months.

Activation fee of $25/line applies

Requires a new line of service to qualify

If you cancel service, the full balance is due

This deal excludes device's sales taxes

Here's an estimate of what you would pay each month on Verizon's Go Unlimited Freedom plan which costs $75/month with autopay. This does not include monthly taxes and surcharges.

Verizon Galaxy S9 with Unlimited data plan