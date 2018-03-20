The Samsung Galaxy S9 has arrived, and not wanting to be left out of the fun, Verizon is offering one of the best deals on Samsung's latest flagship.
For a limited time, when you buy a Galaxy S9 or S9+ on an installment plan from Verizon, you'll get an S9 FREE via bill credits worth the device price of $799. This deal doesn't require a device trade-in, but you will need to stay with Verizon for the full 24 months to get the total value of this offer.
Here's what you need to know:
- Purchase of new phone must be on an installment plan
- Credit for the second phone is applied via 24 monthly bill credits and starts within 2 bills.To get the full value, you will need to stay on your installment payment plan for the full 24 months.
- Activation fee of $25/line applies
- Requires a new line of service to qualify
- If you cancel service, the full balance is due
- This deal excludes device's sales taxes
Here's an estimate of what you would pay each month on Verizon's Go Unlimited Freedom plan which costs $75/month with autopay. This does not include monthly taxes and surcharges.
Verizon Galaxy S9 with Unlimited data plan
|Galaxy S9
|Galaxy S9+
|Monthly Payment
|$33
|$108
|Monthly Total
|$49
|$114