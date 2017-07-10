If you're OK with the fine print, this is a solid deal.
Google Pixel deals aren't a regular occurrence thanks to its limited retail availability, but Verizon is running a pretty great deal for both the Pixel and Pixel XL right now so long as you're willing to play by its fine print. The deal, as advertised, will get you a standard Pixel for just $360 or a Pixel XL for $480 — that's $290 off in either case.
But here's the fine print: the deal is only available for those who have, or are willing to switch to, a Verizon "Unlimited" plan. You also have to pay for the phone on its financing plan over the course of 24 months in order to get the full discount — as is often the case, you pay for the full MSRP of the phone monthly, and are refunded equal installments over the two years to get $290 back.
If you're happy on your limited plan (or it's price) but still want to get a Pixel or Pixel XL, Verizon is actually still offering a discount, though it's much smaller. With any non-unlimited plan, but still financing over 24 months, you'll get a Pixel for $460 or Pixel XL for $580 — honestly, still a really good deal for what is still a desirable phone today.
Getting the $190-290 savings may not be worth being locked into Verizon for two years, but for those who know they're going to be with the carrier for a while anyway should seriously consider this deal.
Since when did Samsung pass Google in base storage capacity? These things only start in 32gb?!
Don't need a lot of storage when you can stream everything and unlimited photo backup.
Since when did people get outraged about the base storage on a phone that came out 8 months ago?
So now all the good deals will come for the unlimited plans. Interesting how before they were so against unlimited now push them hard.
My thought is that they are making more money on their new unlimited plans because they can't be discounted by work discounts. All their other plans can be discounted. Heck I work indirectly for Verizon and don't get a discount on the unlimited plan...crazy...