This just keeps getting worse.

All the way back in November, rumors first started to pop up that Huawei's Mate 10 Pro would be the first phone from the company to launch on a United States carrier. AT&T was later confirmed to be one of the networks that'd support and sell the Mate 10 Pro, but earlier this week, those plans were squashed.

Shortly after Huwawei confirmed that AT&T was no longer going to be offering the Mate 10 Pro, sources that have spoken with Android Police say that Verizon is facing similar pressure to do the same thing.

Verizon was reportedly going to start selling the phone this summer but then pushed this back to a launch in the fall. Now, the carrier is being encouraged to drop the Mate 10 Pro altogether with claims coming from the Senate and House of Representatives that Huawei poses a security threat.

Launching the Mate 10 Pro on AT&T was supposed to be the big push into U.S. markets that Huawei needed, but if this turns out to be true and the company loses support from both it and Verizon, we might never seen a Huawei phone sold by a carrier in the country.