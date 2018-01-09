This just keeps getting worse.
All the way back in November, rumors first started to pop up that Huawei's Mate 10 Pro would be the first phone from the company to launch on a United States carrier. AT&T was later confirmed to be one of the networks that'd support and sell the Mate 10 Pro, but earlier this week, those plans were squashed.
Shortly after Huwawei confirmed that AT&T was no longer going to be offering the Mate 10 Pro, sources that have spoken with Android Police say that Verizon is facing similar pressure to do the same thing.
Verizon was reportedly going to start selling the phone this summer but then pushed this back to a launch in the fall. Now, the carrier is being encouraged to drop the Mate 10 Pro altogether with claims coming from the Senate and House of Representatives that Huawei poses a security threat.
Launching the Mate 10 Pro on AT&T was supposed to be the big push into U.S. markets that Huawei needed, but if this turns out to be true and the company loses support from both it and Verizon, we might never seen a Huawei phone sold by a carrier in the country.
Reader comments
Security threats, huh! Oh well I guess it was a nice thought anyway. The competition would have been nice. I thought it was more Vivo than Huawei?
"Huwawei"
Wat
It's completely fabricated to keep competition out.
FCC
How does anyone in the US know what is actually in any electronics made in China. The fact is they don't know for sure. Everything made in China should be suspect if Huawei is kept out of the US market. This is pure bull.
I am sure there was a lot of $$ changing hands to keep competition out of the US market.
I was surprised to hear marketing from Huawei on the radio recently. They never mention a specific phone or a planned carrier, just the brand. Sounds like they were trying to get the word out about their brand before coming to market, but this news will definitely hurt that if no carriers have phones on the shelves this year - not to mention the loss of marketing dollars for ads that might serve no purpose if this plays out.
It's a little late since I owned a Nexus 6P how long ago?? :D Is the House and Senate going to go after Amazon as well for selling something Chinese?? That would be...uh.....everything?
Yup.
Not to mention all these internet of things like cameras and monitors. Lol. They have no clue or they simply got bought out.
CRAPPLE and Samsung are afraid of competition
Really doubtful
This is totally protectionism run amok.