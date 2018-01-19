Starting January 25, 2018.

If you want to get an unlimited plan through Verizon Wireless, you have two main choices – Go Unlimited and Beyond Unlimited. Both plans come with unlimited talk, text, and data, but Beyond Unlimited has a few extra perks such as higher-quality streaming, faster hotspot speeds, etc.

Starting on January 25, Go Unlimited customers will get unlimited talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada – something that ws previously limited to Unlimited Beyond subscribers.

Just like Unlimited Beyond, coverage in Mexico and Canda for Go Unlimited customers limits 4G LTE data speeds to 500 MB each day. Speeds are reduced to 2G following this but are then reset at midnight EST. Additionally, Go Unlimited plans will now come with unlimited calling from the United States to Mexico and Canada.

Go Unlimited typically costs $10-$20 less than Beyond Unlimited depending on how many lines you have, so it's nice to see one of these perks come to Verizon's more affordable unlimited option.

