The update is rolling out now and includes a fix for the KRACK vulnerability and tweaks to Live Focus mode in the camera app.

The Galaxy Note 8 is undoubtedly one of the best phones released in 2017, and if you purchased the device through Verizon Wireless, a new software update is on its way to make your experience with the handset even better.

The update changes the build number of the Note 8 to NMF26X.N950USQU2BQJA, and perhaps the biggest addition is a fix for the KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi vulnerability that was discovered in October. There's also a newer Android security patch that's included, but rather than the most recent November one, it's from October – go figure.

Along with these security-focused changes, you'll also find a couple of small tweaks within the camera app, specifically when using the Note 8's Live Focus mode.

Once you've enabled Live Focus, the indicator message above the shutter button is now bright yellow so you can more easily tell when you've toggled it on. Samsung's also made light and distance guidance notifications easier to read, as well as allowing you to tap the back button to exit Live Focus and go back to the regular camera mode.

This update is rolling out to the Verizon Galaxy Note 8 now, and you can find more information about it here.