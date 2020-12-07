What you need to know The FCC is auctioning 280MHz of C-band spectrum starting this week.

The spectrum spans 5,684 licenses between 3.7GHz and 3.98GHz valued at up to $51 billion.

Verizon plans to bid on 100MHz of the spectrum to acquire valuable midband 5G spectrum and bolster its 5G network, according to industry analysts.

Midband 5G can deliver speeds well above what we're used to seeing from LTE and do it about 75% further than mmWave. Having 100MHz of midband spectrum means a carrier has the ability to transmit a lot of fast data without putting in a small-site mmWave cell "tower" on every city block. All of the big 3 carriers are well-equipped when it comes to lowband spectrum and are busy repurposing existing LTE service nodes over to the new standard, but T-Mobile is the only company that already has a large block of 2.5GHz midband spectrum thanks to the Sprint acquisition earlier in 2020.

Midband spectrum is what gives T-Mobile the advantage when it comes to 5G coverage. This auction will level the playing field.

While this puts T-Mobile at an advantage today, this auction will level that playing field and we'll see all three carriers have an ample supply of lowband and midband spectrum in addition to mmWave frequencies. But a carrier needs more than the spectrum, and the costs of rolling out new equipment are substantial. The billions spent in acquiring the right to use the frequency is only the beginning. There are costs for consumers, too. Outside of the inevitable rate changes and bill increases to offset the carrier costs of a new and expensive network, to take advantage of any of this means you need a phone that can use the new bands. Right now the only phone that can take advantage of the 3.7GHz to 3.98GHz spectrum being auctioned is the iPhone 12. Expect to see phones sold in 2021 to offer more 5G bands enabled as carriers expand their networks. The auction kicks off December 8, 2020, but don't expect it to be finished anytime soon. These sorts of auctions often take six months or more to complete and as bids are announced each round companies are quick to raise their own bid to stay competitive. The earliest any network operator could deploy any of this spectrum in late 2021.