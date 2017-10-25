Verizon will once again offer full-quality streaming for mobile users, but at a cost.
Back in August, Verizon split its former single unlimited plan into two, complicating the narrative for millions of customers looking simply to connect to LTE for a monthly price. The cheaper option, Go Unlimited, starts at $75 and offers unlimited LTE, but the traffic can be throttled at any time during the month. It also supports streaming at just 480p, and hotspot speeds are limited to 600Kbps.
The more expensive option, Beyond Unlimited, which starts at $85 for the first line, throttles only after 22GB of bandwidth per month, and supports full-speed mobile hotspot and streaming quality up to 1080p (though only 720p on phones).
Now, after Verizon announced a successful third quarter where it gained around 275,000 new phone users, says that for an extra $10 per month it will allow customers on either unlimited plan to stream at full resolution — even 4K. The company doesn't expect too many people to pay for the privilege — few people have complained about the drop in streaming quality since it was implemented in August — but starting November 3 the add-on will be available for those who want it.
Reader comments
I wonder how that will work with grandfathered unlimited plans.
Wow, advertise a data plan, then a few months after customers sign up, change the service level but charge the same price. Then, offer the same level of service that you previously included for an additional fee. This is very sleazy.
This type of garbage would never have happened under the previous FCC and I expect it will get much worse when T-Mobile and Sprint merge and reduce competition.
I wonder if it's per line or per account
Probably per line.
More Verizon crap. They go from allowing it, to not allowing it (because they clearly don't have the capacity for it) to now allowing it for a fee.
Meanwhile, I'm still on an OLD 10GB plan, and I noticed my hotspot has been much slower lately, so they're throttling users that are not on these BS plans too.
Verizon is such a scam.
Stop using Verizon unless you absolutely need to
Jumping ship as soon as my phones are payed off....
so which carrier doesn't charge more for HD or UHD streaming?
Sprint.
Nickel.
Dime.
Haven't even noticed the quality drop while streaming. I use 1440p whenever possible and it still looks like crisp 1440p.