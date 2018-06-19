Last May, U.S. carriers came under fire after it was discovered that they were tracking real-time location info of their subscribers and then selling that information to third parties. Following a heap of backlash over security and privacy concerns, both Verizon and AT&T have confirmed they're ending this practice.

First reported by The Associated Press, Verizon sent a letter to Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden (who's been particularly critical of this topic) on June 15 announcing that it would stop selling this data to brokers who then sell it to other companies. Shortly after Verizon made this announcement, AT&T followed suit and confirmed it was doing the same thing. As for T-Mobile and Sprint, things are still up in the air. Although T-Mobile hasn't permanently stopped selling real-time user location, it did say in a statement to The Verge that:

While we continue to review the facts and determine next steps, as of May 25th we have suspended all services with LocationSmart. Our ongoing internal review also includes our relationship with Zumigo and, if warranted, we will take additional action.

Sprint hasn't made any official statement on the matter, but if/when that changes, we'll update this article accordingly.

While @Verizon & @ATT have now pledged to stop selling customer location data to shady middlemen, @TMobile & @sprint seem content to keep selling customers’ private information, Americans’ privacy be damned. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 19, 2018