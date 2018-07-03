What are the features you look for in a portable battery pack? Do you prioritize battery capacity, or is an ultra-portable design most important? For me, it's important to find a balance of portability and functionality, with a capacity that's big enough to easily charge my phone.

Bottom line: The Venvev 6010+ gives you everything you need to keep your phone charged with a built-in USB-C cable along with a plug-and-charge design that makes it the easiest battery pack to recharge — and it also functions as a wall charger, too. One of the best mobile accessories I've ever tested.

Everything you need to keep your phone charged

Ventev Powercell 6010+ What I like

Everyone should probably carry a backup battery pack these days, whether you've got a big summer trip planned or you just need a pack to carry around on a daily basis. It's great to have something available for those times when you need to eke out a bit more battery life before you make it home for a full charge. To that end, there's a ton of options to choose from and it can be a bit overwhelming to pick one when they all typically look the same — a black brick with a couple ports and an LED indicator.

I have been eager to share my thoughts on the Ventev Powercell 6010+ for months now because it really stands out from the crowd thanks to some innovative design choices. It's become my go-to accessory when I'm heading out the door with a less-than-fully-charged phone in my pocket.

This is the most practical portable battery pack design I've ever tested.

With a 6000mAh capacity, the Powercell 6010+ is in the mid-range in terms of capacity but still more than enough to top up a phone battery in the red zone but the saving grace is the design built around the battery itself. Everything you need to charge your phone — and keep the Powercell itself charged, too — is built right into this battery pack. There's a USB-C cable built into the side of the pack alongside an extra USB port for output along with fold-out outlet prongs that let you plug the pack right into the wall for recharging.

It also works as a wall charger for your phone and will pass through current to your phone for those times you're waiting in an airport and want to charge your battery pack and phone at the same time. With 12W of total output, you're able to charge two devices at once. The size is basically perfect for both travel and daily carry, as it's roughly the same dimensions size of a Google Pixel with everything required to charge right there. Because of the length of the built-in cable, it keeps your phone nicely tethered so you can slip in your pocket or bag without fussing around with the unnecessary length of a standard charging cable.