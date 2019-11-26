Sometimes it's not enough to have a camera pointed just one way. Get the Vava Dual Dash Cam while it's on sale at Amazon. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and then use code 2UIU6F2I during checkout to bring the total down to $104.99. That's $45 off what it's going for without the stacked discounts and within $10 of the lowest price we've ever seen.

This is a far more advanced dash cam than the ones we usually see because not only does it have a front-facing dashboard cam, it also comes with a rear-facing camera so you can capture anything that happens behind you. You'll be able to record the road in front at a resolution of 2560 x 1440 at 30 frames per second, and still see what's happening behind you with a 1920 x 1080 resolution at 30 fps. The front camera has a 155-degree field of view, and the rear camera has 126 degrees.

The cam uses Sony sensors for low light sensitivity, which basically means you get some night vision with these so you can record crystal clear images even in the dark. They also use Image Signal Processing to further boost that tech and get you visible video any time of day.

You can use the Vava dash app to view a live stream of your cam, view playback, and configure the system. The dash cam has built-in Wi-Fi so you can do this just about anywhere. You'll even be able to share some of the crazier clips on social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

The dash cam supports microSD cards up to 128GB, and the Samsung Evo Select is less than $20 right now. Buy one and it'll be all you need because Vava's cam has loop recording that automatically activates when you start the car. Videos are saved in small segments, too, so you can go back and find the stuff that matters.

