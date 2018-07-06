V-Moda initially started out with headphones aimed at DJs and music producers, and got its first break in consumer tech making third-party headphones for iPhones and iPods. Over the years, the brand became associated with flamboyant designs that offered a high degree of customization, and that's the case with its latest product as well. The Crossfade 2 Codex is an upgraded variant of last year's Crossfade 2 Wireless that offers AptX and AAC codec compatibility as standard. V-Moda is slotting in the headset at the same $350 price point as last year, and V-Moda is kicking off an upgrade program for those looking to make the switch from its earlier products. This is the Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition.

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Codex What I love As the name suggests, the Crossfade 2 Codex is all about high-fidelity codecs. Unlike the standard Crossfade 2 — which limited AptX compatibility to the rose gold option — all models of the Crossfade 2 Codex feature AptX as well as AAC, bringing improved audio quality to both Android and iOS devices. When paired with a device that has more than one codec, like the Pixel 2, the headphones will let you choose the codec you'd like to use. And in an event where neither codec is available, the Crossfade 2 Codex will fall back to SBC, the universal Bluetooth streaming codec that's present on all phones.

Unlike V-Moda's earlier offerings, the tonal signature is surprisingly balanced, with a wide soundstage comprising of tight lows, clear mids, and crisp highs. Kavinsky's synthesized vocals in Nightcall are wonderfully detailed, and the bass is powerful while not being too overbearing. Listening to Queen's A Night at the Opera is a delight — there's clear instrument separation, and the headset manages to do a great job capturing Freddie Mercury's remarkable vocal range. The Crossfade 2 Codex gets incredibly loud — it's one of the loudest headsets I've used — and thankfully the sound doesn't get distorted at high volumes. I haven't faced any issues with Bluetooth connectivity either in the week I used the headset. The Crossfade 2 Codex is built like a tank and fits like a glove. As for the design itself, the Crossfade 2 Codex features a metal frame with exposed screws on either ear pad. The headset is one of the most durable you'll find in the market today — it even sports a MIL-STD-810G rating — and it can withstand a lot of abuse. The aluminum frame makes the Codex one of the heavier options in this segment, coming in at 309g. That said, there's more than adequate padding around the headband, and the ear pads offer memory foam cushioning that provides a comfortable fit. In fact, the Crossfade 2 Codex fits so snug that I didn't face any discomfort even after prolonged listening sessions. V-Moda touts a 14-hour battery life, more than enough to last an entire day. I got well over 12 hours of music playback from a full charge, and the battery life should be more than adequate for most use cases. A 30-minute charge provides up to four hours' worth of music playback, and a full charge takes a smidgen under three hours. Of course, if you're running low on battery life, you can always plug in the included audio cable and turn the Crossfade 2 Codex into a wired headset. The Codex becomes an even better headset thanks to the improved frequency response.

As the Codex edition is essentially an upgraded variant of the standard Crossfade 2, V-Moda is rolling out a Da Vinci Codex Upgrade Program that lets current Crossfade 2 owners make the switch for just $100. Those rocking a first-gen Crossfade will be able to get their hands on the Crossfade 2 Codex for $150. V-Moda is also throwing in custom 3D printed or laser-engraved shields — valued at $70 — for free with every purchase of the Crossfade 2 Codex. You'll be able to customize the shields over on V-Moda's website, or walk into a Microsoft or Best Buy Magnolia store to choose from the options on offer. Talking about customization, there's a whole range of shields available for the Crossfade 2, ranging all the way up to $26,000 for a set of platinum shields. That may be a bit ostentatious on a $350 headset, but the sheer variety of options available means there's something for everyone. The Crossfade 2 Codex comes with a standard one-year warranty, and like other V-Moda gear, it is covered by the brand's Immortal Life program, which offers a 50% discount on a replacement pair should the headset get damaged while out of warranty.

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Codex What needs work My main issue with the Crossfade 2 Codex is the fact that the music playback and volume buttons aren't tactile enough. The buttons are located at the top of the right ear pad, and the single button that controls music playback is flanked by the volume buttons. The positioning of the buttons as well as their tactile feedback leaves a lot to be desired, and it's the one area where the V-Moda lags behind its competitors. I used Sony's MDR-1000X for the better part of last year, and its touch-sensitive gesture scheme is still one of the best around. V-Moda could benefit with a similar implementation on upcoming Crossfade models. Another issue on the Crossfade 2 Codex is that the headset doesn't automatically power down when you end the Bluetooth connection. The power toggle is located at the bottom of the right ear pad, and unlike the MDR-1000X, you have to manually turn off the headset after a listening session. Having failed to do that the first day, I came back to a headset with a fully depleted battery. I also dislike the fact that the headset charges over Micro-USB, but it looks like it will be another generation before audio manufacturers make the switch to USB-C.