Daniel Bader and Russell Holly speak with Brian Mueller, founder of Carrot apps. Brian's apps have long been a mainstay of the iOS ecosystem, now he's brought his most popular app, CARROT Weather, to Android. CARROT Weather is in itself a terrific weather app, but wrapped in a hilariously snarky AI persona. He shares his experience developing for Android and his impression of the platform.

They also discuss the latest developments (pun intended) for AR/VR creation on Android. Listen carefully, meatbags!

Listen now