Google's new Pixels have an ace up their sleeves.
The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have what's called an "eSIM" — essentially an embedded SIM card that can be activated and deactivated on the fly to emulate a physical SIM card. But you don't have to know the details about how it works — you just need to know that it's an amazing innovation that makes it dead easy to use Google's Project Fi cell service on your new Pixel 2.
With these new phones, it takes but a few minutes to go from having no cell service at all to having an active Project Fi account. And if you already have Project Fi, things are even simpler: it'll take just a few seconds to switch between using whatever SIM card is in your Pixel 2, and being back on Project Fi. And vice-versa, as often as you want.
If you intend to give Project Fi a try, all it takes is downloading the Project Fi app on your Pixel 2 or 2 XL. Set up your account, and it will recognize that your phone has an eSIM. It takes just a couple of minutes to assign your phone number to the phone and enable service, and you're ready to go. Yes, it's really that easy.
You can switch between Fi and your usual carrier in a matter of seconds.
Even cooler is how things work when you have a regular SIM card in your phone and Project Fi service. You can be using Verizon, for example, with a regular Verizon SIM in the phone. Just go to the "Mobile network" settings and tap on "Carrier" and you'll see both your current carrier and "Available carriers" — sweet. Verizon is enabled, but you just tap "Project Fi" and confirm that you want to switch — your phone will be operating on Project Fi in a matter of seconds. No reboot, no removal of your Verizon SIM, nothing.
It takes just a few minutes to set up Project Fi for the first time on a Pixel 2.
This is an amazing gateway into Project Fi, but it's also a fantastic option for anyone who wants to keep Project Fi around as a secondary carrier option — particularly for its international roaming option. You see, Project Fi works internationally at the same $10 per GB as it does locally, which is far cheaper than Verizon charging you for specific packages or per-day rates. Fi also lets you "pause" service for 90 days at a time with no fee, meaning you can let it sit on your phone dormant until the day you need to go international. What a world.
Should you use your Google Pixel 2 on Project Fi?
The Pixel 2 or 2 XL will be many people's first chance to use Project Fi, and I seriously recommend it. Using the eSIM in your phone is just an example of how simple and pain-free Project Fi is. It may not be the go-to choice for everyone as their daily phone plan, but having the option available at a moment's notice when you do want to switch, or just use it internationally from time to time, is a great feature of these phones.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Reader comments
Do you need mobile data or Wi-Fi to download the project fi app?
Well yeah, you need to get the app on your phone somehow to start :)
Ah ok. I wasn't sure because the article mentions that you can go from no cell service at all to project fi in minutes... But that's a bit tricky especially if you are worried about privacy /security if you have no cell service and want to use project fi because of the Wi-Fi bug that is floating around....
I don't think that's something to worry about in this case. If you need service and have none, it's worth being on Wi-Fi for 3 minutes to download the Fi app and set it up :)
That is awesome. Actually makes me even more excited to pick up my XL2
My question is when you pause your service, do they also prorate the $20 base fee for texting/calling?
Yup. You pay absolutely nothing when your service is paused.
Fi prorates to the day, and to the MB for data.
I tried pausing/unpausing/pausing again once to see what happened (for this exact reason — keep it around in case of travel) and that cost me $1.10
What I'm wondering is what happens when you get a new Pixel 3, or whatever. Going from one eSIM to another -- is it a simple process, or will it require hours on the phone with tech support? There is a certain amount of comfort knowing that swapping a physical SIM to the new phone is quick and easy.
I've switched my Project Fi number between two Pixel 2s and last year's Pixel XL (with a Fi SIM inserted) without issue. Takes a few seconds. The Project Fi app makes it dead simple.
Fi already has the capability to handle this even with its physical SIM cards because its numbers are virtualized and not actually tied to the SIM itself. So switching between eSIMs is no different.
Fi is account based not SIM-based. Same google account has the same number on any phone with any Fi SIM. ESim should be the same
Can this be used to activate it with Sprint?
Google's making no claims about eSIM being used for anything but Project Fi.
And it makes ditching your phone more of a pain.
How so?
So when you switch from Verizon to Fi (to use your example), the phone automatically knows what number to use for sending and receiving calls and texts? And is it like having the phone turned off, where it will simply show you missed calls and retrieve missed texts when you switch back?
Also, does this mean the phone won’t have issues activating on other carriers if it’s “locked” to Fi via e-sim?