Some phones have quirks, and others have core issues.
Many are questioning several decisions made in the Moto Z2 Force, mostly coming down to its battery size, screen components and camera configuration. Those are all valid on some level, but we can discuss them at another time. There's a far simpler core issue with the Moto Z2 Force that's apparent the moment you take it out of the box: it's downright awkward to hold without a Moto Mod on the back.
This shouldn't come as too big of a surprise considering the phone is just 6 mm thick and perfectly flat across the back. But you also have to realize that its smooth metal exterior gives you no grip, and its 5.5-inch display with typical bezels makes the Z2 force rather wide — 76 mm, or 3 inches, across. Yes its light weight helps, but the only real fix for this is a Moto Mod.
So you'd think considering these usability issues, Motorola would've included a Moto Mod in the box, right? Wrong. You'll have to buy one, with the cheapest official Mod being Motorola's Style Shell at about $15 (which actually retails for $20). Understandable for a sub-$450 Moto Z2 Play, but the Moto Z2 Force is at minimum a $750 phone — buy it from AT&T in a state with a high sales tax, and you're approaching $900 out the door.
And when you take that phone out of the box it feels incomplete, like it's missing something, like it's difficult to hold and you need to spend another $15-20 just to make it feel "right" in your hand. Thankfully the Z2 Force has a shatterproof display, because your chances of dropping this phone are dramatically higher until you get a Mod on the back. But that's just quick money up front, before you go through the consideration of a $79 TurboPower Pack, or maybe even a $299 Moto 360 Camera or Hasselblad True Zoom, which presumably you've considered if you're buying a Moto Z2 Force.
I completely understand Motorola's desire to want to spur its Moto Mods sales, as it's surely a nice profit center stemming directly from the design of the Moto Z line. But the Moto Z2 Force, at this price point, feels downright unfinished out of the box. Like it's missing a required piece. While some companies are going out of their way to include a basic case with their phones as a value-add, Motorola isn't including what I'd consider an integral part of the device.
It's a simple fix: just give customers a little credit toward any Moto Mod of their choice.
I know Motorola isn't going to change its entire packaging and supply chain to include a Style Shell in the box at this point. But I actually don't think including a generic Style Shell Mod is even the right solution to this problem. The real solution here is to give people a $25 credit toward any Mod of their choice when they buy a Moto Z2 Force. Sure some will just buy a $20 Style Shell to make the phone complete and feel like they got something for free that likely costs Motorola about $5 to manufacture; but sometimes it will also make $55 to $275 off of others who choose to splurge on something nicer for their first Mod.
Having that first Moto Mod purchase experience to be an undeniably positive one is the absolute best way to get customers on Motorola's side from the start. Sure it won't make as much money off of that first Mod when handing out a credit — but Motorola just sold a $750+ phone, and plans on selling each customer many more expensive Mods over the next two years. It seeds the idea of buying Mods while also keeping people from being upset that they just dropped big money on an incomplete product.
It's a simple equation. Get rid of the bad optics of asking customers to buy something just to comfortably use their new phone, and you'll be rewarded with satisfied customers who come back looking to buy other Mods — and hopefully more Moto Z phones in the future.
Reader comments
A battery mod in the box would have been a spectacular marketing idea.
I sort of disagree with the article. I don't think mods are required - but they are the main selling points of the device. I purchased a Moto Z recently as I got a great deal on it compared to last year's flagships. Only mod it had was the wood style shell that came with it in the box. For me, this phone is better than my 2015 Xperia Z5 Premium in almost every way but IP rating. Hell, I'm even get 2 more hours of SOT compared to the Z5P with the tiny 2600 battery.
I think the REAL crime is the lack of style shells. Style shells should be high margin money makers for Motorola - but they only have like 5 for sale. And coming from the company that gave us the Moto X - 5 is really embarrassing. There's no reason to not have one of every primary color, maybe pull the designs from the boot screen, get all the NFL team backs, etc. Or even license it out to Disney/HBO/Universal and have them release dope Marvel, GOT, Harry Potter shells. There is no reason there can't be hundreds of style shells.
And the Z phones last year came with a style shell. Don't know why they stopped (maybe $$$?)
Using the Z2 Play now and having used the Z2 Force Edition for a limited time I can tell you that Andrew is right and last year's Z really isn't nearly as bad as this year's.
The Moto Style Shell at this point is pretty much the only way that the Z2 feels nice in the hand regardless of which one you got.
I really wish they would have shipped a more complete product. With this phone going to all major US carriers, they really needed to knock it out of the park. I feel like they had 1 shot at making a good impression, and they've fumbled the opportunity. Hopefully the main selling point will be the shatter shield. People will have two options, the gorgeous but fragile S8, or the industrial and solid Force.
I'm still amazed that no phone manufacturer chooses to simply put grippy rubber/silicone accents along the *sides* of the phone. That makes all the difference in the world to hold the phone and these can be made stylish to complement a metal and/or glass phone.
Simple ergonomics. Was Lenovo assuming that anyone that buys the Z2 will buy a mod as well? Maybe internal testing was done only with style shells and other mods installed.
Its like selling a phone with no headphone jack and NOT including a USB C to 3.5mm dongle.
If the manufacturer cannot provide one with the accessories required to use the phone in a typical manner, then they have failed.
There is no way in hell that I would spend $700+ for a phone, where I needed to fork over an additional $15-25 just to make it "feel good in hand"
Why does this article ignore the fact that it would be difficult today to purchase either variant of the Z2 without getting at least 1 free mod?
Even if you get a free mod it isn't likely to be one that you keep on your phone at all times, unlike the Style Shell that was included last year.
I'll tell you this.
I held my 2016 Z completely naked in the hand for a week.
It felt really delicate.
What the hell has happened to Moto? They had winners with the original Moto X and its successor. Sure, they had their flaws, but those could've been fixed in later versions. Why did they walk away from the X line and do this? While I'm sure someone wants these mods, I'd personally like a capable phone that I don't have to buy and keep track of accessories to get it to do what I want.
If you define "winner" as a phone that you, ALCingular, like, I'm sure you are correct that the Moto X was a winner. However, if you define "winner" by a more corporate acceptable definition that would include profit (or the lack thereof) the Moto X was horrible failure.
Placing the Moto X line on the shelf was a huge mistake IMO. Of course, I'm not on the corporate end of things and obviously Motorola went through some downsizing, but they were on to something.
The Moto X pure (2015) was and still is a fantastic phone (aside from battery life). I absolutely loved the rubber textured back, front facing dual speakers and solid build.
Based on that chassis, I'd resurrect the Moto X by upgrading the processor to the 821, 4GB RAM, offer 64GB or 128GB on board storage, micro SD, maintain the 5.7" screen, 3500mah battery, wireless charging, IP68 rating, dual cameras from Z2, and FPS on the rear where the original dimple was placed.
On the dimple, enlarge it about 25% and design some cool material that shows the M while also functioning as a FPS.
$475 for 64GB and $525 for 128GB.
Again, you are mistaking your personal preferences for what was best for Motorola as a going concern. The fact of the matter is that the 2015 X was a huge flop in sales, just like the other versions of the X.
Yeah, the original Moto X was so awesome. The size and features were on point.
I understand the point of the article, but I have always had this issue. Because of the craze to eliminate as much of the side bezels as physically possible, I usually need a huge case just to comfortably hold the phone without constantly touching the screen.
I am running into this issue with my Galaxy S8 where I have the promo folio case that I got with the phone and I am CONSTANTLY having trouble watching YouTube videos because as I am watching the video, my hands are constantly touching the screen just because I am holding the phone and it messes up everything. It will change the video like 5 times, close the app, and a bunch of other crap. Even with the case, the bezels are still too small.
Maybe some people like this, but I find it highly annoying.
And I am still extremely mad that I can't use the OtterBox case that I bought with the phone because the stupid screen protector peels of when I am using it. Not Samsung's fault really, but regrettable nonetheless.
as much as i like the Z2 Force, i do have to agree it seems odd not to include a style shell in the box, especially since they did last year, and that one was one of the coolest one s
A style shell should have been included. But, there are several other reasons I wouldn't buy this phone already so it really doesn't matter.
My Moto Z came with a Style Shell Mod, which I don't use cause I put a case on my phone. So its not a big deal. Buy a case or a Style Shell/Mod and move on. I think you're being nitpicky Andrew.
There are many things besides the one mentioned here that will prevent many from buying the Moto Z2 Force:
-Price. They already drop $80 off the price and are offering a $230 Moto Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod to whoever is willing to buy it.
-Plastic instead of Gorilla Glass. Ok, plastic might not crack or shatter easily but it will definitely scratches very easily.
-Huge bezel. Couldn’t Motorola build a slim-bezel? When the Moto Z2 Forze is placed next to the Moto G5 Plus most will not be willing to pay 3x as much for the Z2 Forze. Worst even when you see the Moto Z2 Forze next to a SG8 or LG G6. The Z2 Forse looks like an overpriced old model device.
-Battery. If Asus can fit a 5000 mAh battery in a 8mm device then Motorola could easily fit a 3600 mAh in a 6mm Z2 Force, but they prefer to sell batteries pack mods.
-The Moto Z2 Force is carrier-specific (GSM or CDMA), so be carefull with your carrier choice. The Moto Z2 Play, like the G5 Plus are available unlocked (CDMA & GSM), so one device for all major U.S carriers.