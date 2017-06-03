You can make calls through Alexa! But what does that actually mean?

Alexa Conversations is Amazon's way of offering a way to contact other Alexa users with either your voice or an app, and it works great as long as you remember where everything is. It also helps if you have lots of friends and family who also use Alexa.

How to make a call with Alexa Conversations

Calling friends with Alexa Conversations can be done in two different ways. The first was is using your voice, which goes a little like this:

Alexa, make a call.

Saying this will cause Alexa to ask you who you want to call. From here, you can speak the first name of anyone in your Alexa contacts list. This list is created when you install the Alexa app on your phone. The Alexa app checks your contact information and checks to see if any of those people have an Alexa account. If they do, you'll see their name in the contact list and be able to speak their name to your Echo.

Once you say a name, the call will begin. The recipient's Alexa devices and apps will start ringing. This means the call can be answered from an Echo or an app on a phone with the same basic result.

The other way you can make a call is directly through the Alexa app on your phone. It's simple enough to do, as long as you know where all the buttons are.

Open your Alexa app Tap on the Conversations tab at the bottom of the app Tap the People icon in the top right of this page Tap the contact you want to call Tap the Phone button in the top right

This will start the call, after which everything is the same as using your voice. When a call is over, you'll see the call details next to the contact in your Conversations tab with any messages you've sent.