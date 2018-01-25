Use your Google Home to get prepped for the Super Bowl!

The Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year, and it's nearly here. That means running to the store to make sure you've got everything you need, ensuring that your living room is ready to fit 10 people all hollering about the game, and taking advantage of the ways that Google Home can help you prepare.

From control over your connected home devices to checking on traffic, Google Home can help you to get ready!

Use commands

Google Home commands can let you set timers, check on traffic, and even check your schedule. Prepping for your Super Bowl party can be stressful. From putting together all of the food to making sure that you've timed everything right, it's easy to get overwhelmed.

That's where Google Home can help. You can set timers if something is cooking in the oven, check travel times if you need to go and pick up last minute supplies, and even check your schedule in the morning to make sure everything is getting done properly. This means you can stress less and enjoy more on game day! You can try out any of these commands to get ready:

When does the Super Bowl start?

Who's playing in the Super Bowl this year?

How long should you cook nachos?

Set an alarm for 5:30 p.m. eastern on February 4.

Set a timer for 10 minutes.

What's the Super Bowl score?

Remind me to pick up taco chips tomorrow at noon.

Take advantage of connected devices

Google Home works with a variety of devices in your connected home from Hue bulbs to ecobee's thermostat. This means that when it's time to start getting ready for the party, you can just ask your Google Home to do a few things for you while you try to get all of that delicious food cooked and ready.

You can adjust the temperature, which can be especially handy once the room starts to get too warm during the game or tell your Home to adjust the lights so that everyone is focusing on that epic touchdown and nothing else. While there are plenty of connected home devices, these are the ones you may want to take advantage of during the game:

Turn off your microphone

Plenty of people are used to their friends mucking about with Google Home, or the debacle last year when a commercial activated Google Home units all over the place. If you want to avoid these sorts of things when you're watching the game, then you may want to just turn off the mic.

All you need to do is hit the mute button button, and you can mute your Google Home. This means you won't be able to activate it using your voice, but it also won't pipe up at an inopportune time either.

Get ready for the game!

Using a few of Google Home's available commands and settings, you can make sure that you've got everything ready for the big game. This means everything from adjusting the lighting with your Hue bulbs to ensuring that you've got enough time for that last run to the store to grab supplies. Have you used your Google Home to get ready? Let us know about it in the comments below!