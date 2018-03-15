It's March Madness time, which means that you may be considering a cable subscription again to catch the games. Luckily, picking up one of these indoor OTA antennas can help you watch the games without any monthly subscriptions. Coupon code KMU4ZZPA knocks this down to just $10.99, which is more than 50% off. There is also a 60-mile antenna which is down to $12.99 with coupon code F6FZWXVX.

This antenna has a 50-mile range and can access shows up to 1080p from a variety of channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and more. The coaxial cable is 16.5-feet long so it can stretch from your TV to your window for the best reception. Of course, it also helps if you live in a more urban environment. If you want to know how much reception you'll find, you can use this FCC website.

If you want to make sure you can watch all the games, you may want to consider this awesome DIRECTV NOW promo. It scores you three months of access to the service for just $10 a month. The service normally runs $35 a month, so why not get access to three months for less than the price of one?!

Even if you are a cable subscriber or have a streaming service that you like, having an OTA antenna around is a great backup. They come in handy when your cable or internet goes down and can provide a more reliable signal for you.

See at Amazon