VR is taking men away from a cold, sterile clinic and into a world that makes the grand finale a little easier.
From the minute we saw our first VR headset, we knew porn production companies would be in love with the idea. Here's a case where one such company is doing it for the greater good.
Motherboard (probably not safe for work) tells us that VR Bangers (age restricted and definitely NSFW) aims to provide standalone VR headsets chock-full o' porn to fertility clinics so that men can feel more comfortable while they do the deed. The first clinic to use these headsets is USC Fertility(this one is safe for work), part of the Los Angeles-based University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.
The clinic was provided with AuraVisor standalone headsets stocked with 12 "premium" adult videos, and new videos can be added at any time by copying them directly to an SD card.
VR Bangers is said to be talking with other fertility centers and sperm banks to expand the program.
We're behind any idea that can ease stress and help couples who are having difficulty becoming pregnant, but our first thought echoes one brought up by Motherboard: How will you see the cup?
Reader comments
A USC fertility clinic now uses VR to aid men with "extraction"
So who curates the porn selection for fertility clinics? Someone has to decide what videos and magazines they're going to stock, right?
Imagine that first date conversation.
Her: "So what do you do for a living?"
Him: "I'm a curator."
Her: "Oh, that's so cool! At like an art museum, or..."
Him: [NERVOUS SWEATING]
Nice! It would actually would be a pretty easy gig apart from the social awkwardness accompanying conversations such as that.
I dunno, I feel like you'd have to put up with some real jerkoffs all day.
I'll be here all week, folks. Tip your waitress.
Why would VR Bangers be NSFW? Surely it's just a site about English sausage, and there's nothing- OH GOD MY EYES.
My two sons were both fertility births.
Anything, anything, that makes it easier for potential fathers to perform their duty; I encourage whole-heartedly. If you ever been in the situation where you have make love on demand to get your spouse pregnant-- it's totally unsexy. Especially if you know you have issues, but still have to go through to get the eventual help you need.
Now, imagine trying spank with whatever material the clinic has provided...