A great deal on a brand new phone.

The U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ haven't even been out of pre-order status for more than a couple weeks, but already have their first notable sale. Both Best Buy and Samsung's own online store have knocked $100 off the unlocked models, dropping the Galaxy S8's price to $625 and the Galaxy S8+ to $725.

This is a really great deal, particularly as the carrier-branded versions from all of the major U.S. operators are still pegged at $750 and $850 for the GS8 and GS8+. These prices are even cheaper than Best Buy's "open box" phones that were on sale last week.

You may not be entirely sold on getting the U.S. unlocked model ... but big savings like this could sway your thinking. We have no idea how long the sales will last, so give 'em a look now.

