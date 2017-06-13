A great deal on a brand new phone.
The U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8+ haven't even been out of pre-order status for more than a couple weeks, but already have their first notable sale. Both Best Buy and Samsung's own online store have knocked $100 off the unlocked models, dropping the Galaxy S8's price to $625 and the Galaxy S8+ to $725.
This is a really great deal, particularly as the carrier-branded versions from all of the major U.S. operators are still pegged at $750 and $850 for the GS8 and GS8+. These prices are even cheaper than Best Buy's "open box" phones that were on sale last week.
You may not be entirely sold on getting the U.S. unlocked model ... but big savings like this could sway your thinking. We have no idea how long the sales will last, so give 'em a look now.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
If you don't care about regular security and OS updates relative to carrier models this is a good deal. Trade off much cleaner software compared to the crippled carrier versions.
The unlocked version received the June security patch a couple of days ago. FYI none of the carrier versions have received it yet.
Exactly. I can accept this for what it is and not worry about getting the quickest update to the OS. As long as it works. Heck, maybe this is the route to go for tinkering and flashing custom ROMS on the S8 and S8+.
This version still has a locked bootloader so you can't flash custom ROMS. If you want to do that you'll have to buy the Exynos version.
Anyone know if these bypass the subscription check on Verizon for hotspot?
Kind of want to pick this up for Father's day. To anyone using stock currently is TouchWiz too much of a jump?