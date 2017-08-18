The U.S. unlocked Galaxy Note 8 makes an appearance on Samsung's store page.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be announced next week in New York, and the leaks just keep coming as we run up to the event. This time, Samsung has prematurely listed the U.S. unlocked version (model UZKAXAA, consistent with the U.S. unlocked Galaxy S8s) of the device on its online store. The product link itself doesn't go anywhere, but we still learn a few things about it.

Before getting too excited: the listing doesn't yet show a price. But it does corroborate the brochure that leaked earlier which stated the device would ship with 64GB of internal storage in the base model. Most importantly, it suggests the U.S. unlocked model might ship at the same time as the carrier versions.

For context, the U.S. Galaxy S8 shipped about a month after the carrier versions, while the U.S. unlocked GS7 shipped three months after launch. Getting a U.S. unlocked version of the Note 8 on the same day as the carrier version would be great for both users and Samsung.

Would you be interested in an unlocked Galaxy Note 8? Let us know down below!