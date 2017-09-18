Samsung cares about the U.S. unlocked Note 8! It really does!

Just a handful of days after the Galaxy Note 8 left pre-order status, Samsung has sent out its first update to the proper U.S. unlocked model. The update, which brings the phone up to software version 1AQI5, is a respectable 81.63MB. The changelog, if you could call it that, isn't as exciting. There's "improved stability" particularly in relation to Google Maps and the Weather widget — and then of course the standard "bug fixes" we all know and love.

The update doesn't seem to change anything that can actually be seen in the interface, and with an update of this size that isn't all that surprising. Despite rolling out in mid-September the update unfortunately doesn't include the September security patch from Google ... we're still on August here.

The important part of this update, really, is that Samsung is actually pushing out an update to a U.S. unlocked phone. Something it's been well-known for neglecting to do.

Is this one update going to change the perception that Samsung simply doesn't keep up with updates on its U.S. unlocked models? No, it's going to take more than that. But, this is a great first sign — pushing out an update just a few days after the Note 8 officially went on sale and hit stores gives us confidence that the company has an eye on its unlocked version.

Are you noticing anything different on your Note 8 after the update? Let us know in the comments below!