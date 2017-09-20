Carriers are offering free calls, texts and data following Hurricane Maria and the latest Mexican earthquake.

As Hurricane Maria continues to make its way along the East Coast of the United States (after already destroying numerous Carribean islands), AT&T and T-Mobile have announced they will be waiving fees for calls and text messages sent to affected areas, as well as offering unlimited calls, texts and data to customers inside the affected regions. We have not heard if Verizon or Sprint will offer similar service, but we will update this post if and when we receive that news.

At the same time, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon have released statements saying that customers could make free calls and/or send free text messages to Mexico following yet another deadly earthquake. AT&T also stated that Mexican customers would be able to access free calling, texting and data. Again, we will update this post if Sprint makes a similar offer.

Regardless of service fees, those with friends and family in the affected regions need to contact them and make sure they're okay. Keep in mind that as the cellular towers are highly congested as with any natural disaster, a text is going to have an easier time getting through than a call.