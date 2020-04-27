Working from home has just taken on an entirely new and world-changing meaning. As a growing number of companies across the country are shutting their doors and altering their business models, millions of workers have found themselves setting up shop in their living rooms for the foreseeable future.

That once-humble home office setup that was up until recently only used for the occasional evening email has now been transformed into an all-out 9-5 work bunker, and it looks as though this is going to be the new normal for most workers in a variety of industries.

And while it's tempting to bemoan the loss of your high-speed office internet connection and that fancy HD monitor that remains untouched in your walled-off corporate office, you should instead take advantage of this unprecedented work-life shakeup by upgrading your home office to the point where you'll never want to leave.

From now until May 3rd, HP is making it easier than ever to work from home by allowing you to pick from a wide range of office gadgets and accessories that are available for a fraction of their usual cost with this mix-and-match deal.

You can get 20% off accessories with purchase of PCs as well as protect your PC with 20% off HP Care Packs when added at checkout.

From tablets and HD monitors to wireless keyboards and USB docks, the online HP store is stocked with best-selling products that will transform your home office into a full-fledged productivity behemoth.

Land a best-selling HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook that will help you craft captivating reports while you lounge on the sofa, treat yourself to an HD 24-inch monitor that allows you to multitask like a pro, grab a streamlined USB dock that makes it easy to simultaneously connect and sync all of your various devices at home, or perhaps grab a top-rated Jabra portable speaker system that can fuel your late-night work sessions by pumping out your favorite tracks in all of their sonic glory.

There's no limit to the number of deal combinations you'll be able to find, but the offer is only available until May 3rd, so stock up on these discounted work-from-home deals while you can.