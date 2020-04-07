The Google Nest Wifi router 3-pack is down to $314.99 at Woot. That's $85 off the bundle's usual price and one of the best deals we've ever seen for Google's mesh networking system. An individual router sells for $169, so you're saving over $100 versus buying them individually. The 3-pack is offered in new conditon, though they are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty rather than a 1-year manufacturer's warranty which is the main reason for the discount.

Google Nest Wifi is one of the simplest mesh networking systems around. It really does a lot of the work for you, and it's designed to be super easy to use. The three routers work together to cover your whole home in a seamless blanket of Wi-Fi that won't require any manual switching from you once it's setup. You could be on a video call in one room and walk to another room covered by a different router without having your call get interrupted at all.

The 3-pack of routers can cover up to 6,600 square feet. Plug one router into your modem. The other router goes near the end of the first one's coverage to help extend the Wi-Fi and keep your connection fast and strong in every room. If you have a large home or find there are spots with a weak signal, you can expand the network with more routers.

These are strong satellites that can handle up to 200 connected devices. They can stream multiple 4K videos because they're so fast. Each router also has an Ethernet port so you can hardwire your devices and get a more stable connection.

Once you have your routers, just download the free app. It will guide you in setting them up. You can also use the app later to create guest networks, share passwords, and prioritize certain devices that need the faster speeds. It also has parental controls so you can set online time for your kids.

If you're torn between Google's Nest Wifi and Amazon's Eero system, we have a handy comparision guide to help you choose between the two.

