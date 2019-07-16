This isn't, strictly speaking, a Prime Day deal on a new Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. Except it is. See, the gist is that if you bought an Amazon Fire TV device before November 2018, it came with a remote control that was less useful than it could have been. Namely in that it didn't have a power button to turn the TV off or on, and it didn't have any volume controls. Crazy, but true.

What happened in November? Amazon released the Fire TV Stick 4Khttps://www.cordcutters.com/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-review with a newer, better remote control. (And it started shipping the new remote with the older Fire TV Cube, too.) Today, the new remote is the standard. But buying a new one on its own will cost you $29.

Enter Amazon Prime Day, and a $15 deal on a base-level Fire TV Stick — along with the upgraded remote control.