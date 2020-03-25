You're about to spend way more time at home, so it might be the right time to upgrade that old TV you've been hanging on to. This one-day sale on the Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV at Best Buy is not one to be missed if that sounds like you. The 58-inch smart TV is down to just $279.99 today only, saving you $70 off its full cost of $350. We have seen this TV sell for as much as $500 in recent months. This deal also matches the best price we've ever seen it reach, and that offer only lasted one day as well. There's always the chance of this TV selling out before the sale ends too, so you shouldn't delay if you're interested. You can even use Best Buy's curbside pickup to get it today.

Cutting the cord becomes so much easier with a TV like this 58-inch 4K HDR Roku TV from Westinghouse. Its integrated smart features let you access all your favorite streaming services without needing a separate streaming device plugged in. Just connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network and you'll be able to download and watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and much more.

It's even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control if you have a device like the Echo Dot. It can also stream music from popular streaming services like Spotify. Using the Roku TV app, you'll be able to share videos, music, and photos directly to your TV from your phone or tablet.

This TV is equipped with three HDMI inputs and one USB port, features Dolby Audio, and has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so everyone can have a clear view even from the side of the screen.

Best Buy offers free shipping on this TV, but you could receive your order even faster by selecting free curbside pickup. This option won't be available for every store however.

Next, you should consider picking up some backlighting. Amazon has this fantastic backlighting kit for $22 which is nearly 10 feet long and lets you change its color or power it on and off using an app on your phone.

