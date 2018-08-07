For today only, you can grab the Soundcore Infini Mini Soundbar at Amazon UK for just £56.99. The product's price has remained at £75.99 since it was released so today's promotion marks its lowest price to date.

The 21-inch Infini Mini from Soundcore — sub-brand of Anker — can connect to devices through Bluetooth or directly to a TV via optical or 3.5mm cable. It offers two different sound profiles for movies or music and its compact size allows it you to place it directly under a TV, slot it into your TV stand or wall mount it.

This deal ends today, so if you want to upgrade your home theatre setup with this affordable soundbar then act fast before it's gone. By purchasing the soundbar, you also qualify for 25% off the Soundcore Motion B portable Bluetooth speaker and 15% off Anker's PowerPort wireless Qi charger.

