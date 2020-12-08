Amazon's Fire TV Cube combines the best features of the Fire TV Stick 4K with the Echo Dot giving you easy access to stream content from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video using only your voice by asking Alexa.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's first-ever hands-free streaming media player with Alexa, and today you can grab one for just $40 via Woot. Offered used, those one-day deal gets you the streaming device for about half the cost of a certified refurbished model.

Act fast Amazon Fire TV Cube Not only do you get a media streaming device and access to Alexa, but you can also control your soundbar, receiver, and TV. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. The Cube has built-in speakers, a mic, and access to Amazon's streaming library. $39.99 $79.99 $40 off See at Woot

The Fire TV Cube has the ability to unite your living room under one device, including your TV, your A/V receiver, your soundbar, and more all under one roof. Use voice controls for all of it. Then stream all your favorite content in 4K with HDR support via Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and more. You'll even be able to use Alexa to control the rest of your smart home.

The Fire TV Cube packs in eight microphones and features far-field voice recognition, allowing it to hear you from any direction. You can ask Alexa to turn on your TV, control the volume, and that's just the beginning. This smart media player's built-in speaker lets you ask to hear the weather, listen to the news, and more while your TV is off. It can control compatible smart home devices too. When your TV's on, you can access streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, CBS All Access in resolutions up to 4K Ultra HD. It even features web browsers allowing you to visit sites like Facebook, Reddit, and more.

It's worth noting that the model on sale today is the 1st-gen Fire TV Cube from 2018, not the updated 2019 model. It's got a less powerful processor and doesn't support Dolby Vision, but the original model is still a great value and gets you in on both the Fire TV and Echo ecosystems for less. If you're after a brand new device, check out our list of the best Fire TV deals for many more options.