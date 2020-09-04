Black Friday is coming up, and so is a rumored Amazon Prime Day event, but before all of that takes place it's time to take advantage of the best Labor Day sale deals you can. Historically, Labor Day weekend has been a great time to save big on items like patio furniture, mattresses, and more, and that's no different this year.

Labor Day itself takes place on Monday, September 7, but Labor Day week is usually packed full of deals. There will be a big Labor Day sale at retailers Lowes, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more that will all be competing with eachother. Many of these Labor Day sales have already started, and we are less than a week away from Labor Day weekend already.

With no Prime Day this summer, retailers are looking to make the most of this Labor Day sale, and you should be doing the same. We will be updating this page with all of the best deals we find from retailers everywhere, so be sure to check back often for new sales, discounts, and more.