WhatsApp will soon let you share any file you want, as long as it's under 128MB.

Currently, you can share photos, audio and video files, and PDF documents on WhatsApp, but the Facebook-owned messaging platform will soon allow you to share any type of file. As noted by WABetaInfo, the update is being tested with a small subset of users, and should be rolling out to WhatsApp's 1.2 billion customers shortly.

According to the publication, you'll be able to share any file with your contacts or in a group as long as it's under 128MB on Android, 100MB on iOS, and 64MB on WhatsApp Web. Presumably, the file size restriction is put in place to ensure WhatsApp's servers don't get overwhelmed by users sharing high-res movies or 4K videos shot on their phones.

The update will also include the ability to share APK files, which will be of particular interest to users in India as it'll make it easier for them to pirate apps and games. WhatsApp usage is ubiquitous in the country, and the service is looking to make the switch from a messaging app to a full-fledged platform. Giving users the ability to share whatever files they want brings it closer to achieving that goal.