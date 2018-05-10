Pocket Casts has found itself in the spotlight over the past few days following its controversial acquisition by an NPR-led radio group , and this has caused a lot of loyal users to fear that development for the app will go down the drain. Thanks to a tease of an upcoming update, however, I think we can safely put those fears to rest.

You'll still find your subscribed podcasts organized in a grid just like before, but the bottom bar showing your current podcast has changed dramatically. Instead of offering just one button for playing/resuming what you're listening to, you'll now find controls for that, rewinding, fast-forwarding, and more.

Google recently shared a few partner studies it conducted to show smart and thoughtful uses of Material Design, and one of those partners was none other than Pocket Casts. The study shows a completely new layout for the app, and along with a visual overhaul, there are big changes to the way everything works, too.

The cover art for the podcast you've got playing will also change the color of the bottom bar controls, progress bar, and more.

Perhaps most interesting is the way Pocket Casts will handle Android's navigation bar. When the app is open, your navigation area will be completely hidden and the very bottom of the app will house five icons for navigating through everything you need to get at. It's a great way to fill your screen with nothing but the content of an app and should work perfectly with Android P's new gestures.

Shortly after this study was released, Chris Martin (a Product Designer at Pocket Casts) confirmed that the new look is indeed coming and will be available for Android and iOS. There's no word on when it'll be available, but rest assured this isn't just some concept Google whipped up.

If you're a Pocket Casts user, how do you like the app's new look?

Download: Pocket Casts ($3.99)