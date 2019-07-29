After showing off its under-screen camera tech at the end of last month, OPPO is once again showcasing a new technology that will make its way onto the company's next flagship device. Dubbed "Waterfall Screen," the display technology sees a dual-curve design with sharp curves on either edge, with ultra-thin bezels at the top and bottom.

With the new design aesthetic, OPPO is aiming to provide a more immersive experience when using the device, with the extreme curves leading to a borderless design. Dual-curved panels aren't new — Samsung has been offering them on its flagships for a few years now — but the curves on OPPO's upcoming flagship are much more pronounced, reaching all the way around the mid-frame. As a result, there aren't any buttons on either side of the device.