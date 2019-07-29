What you need to know
- OPPO showcases 'Waterfall Screen' display tech with 88-degree curved edges.
- The curves extend all the way around the mid-frame, leaving no room for buttons.
- OPPO says it will launch the first phone with a Waterfall Screen shortly.
After showing off its under-screen camera tech at the end of last month, OPPO is once again showcasing a new technology that will make its way onto the company's next flagship device. Dubbed "Waterfall Screen," the display technology sees a dual-curve design with sharp curves on either edge, with ultra-thin bezels at the top and bottom.
With the new design aesthetic, OPPO is aiming to provide a more immersive experience when using the device, with the extreme curves leading to a borderless design. Dual-curved panels aren't new — Samsung has been offering them on its flagships for a few years now — but the curves on OPPO's upcoming flagship are much more pronounced, reaching all the way around the mid-frame. As a result, there aren't any buttons on either side of the device.
OPPO compared how the Waterfall Screen looks next to the Find X, which has a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. The effect does look quite striking, but it remains to be seen how such pronounced curves will affect usability, particularly when you consider there are no physical buttons on the sides. It is possible OPPO is taking a leaf out of LG's playback and adding the volume and power buttons at the back of the phone (we don't get to see the back of the device in the photos), or come up with a brand-new alternative.
As for when we'll see a device with a Waterfall Screen, OPPO says a launch is slated soon, suggesting the company's next flagship will feature the tech. What do you make of those curves?