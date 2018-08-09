PlayStation VR is becoming a much larger VR platform, and with that comes a lot more games. With PlayStation unleashing new games almost every month, it's hard not to be excited by seeing what has already been released. Here are some of the unreleased VR games that we're most excited about that are releasing in August of 2018!
Apex Construct
Coming August 28, 2018
The world has been taken over by a sentient robot and her army of "children". Hint, hint, the children are all also robots. They have destroyed the Earth and left it in ruins while simultaneously advancing in technology beyond any average person's comprehension. Embark on a journey to retake the world in this phenomenal story where fantastic storytelling meats eye-capturing graphics. Kill the monstrosity robots before they see you... and you just might survive. You can pre-order this title on Amazon for $29.99 and it's well worth it.
Besides, who doesn't want to shoot a bunch of robots with a bow and arrow?
Firewall Zero Hour
Coming August 28, 2018
Not too many VR games these days attempt for a more realistic look instead of gunning for the usual high-quality cartoon style we see all too often. Usually, this is the inability to make graphics look good with the low(-er than we're used to) screens available in a PlayStation VR headset. Regardless of this, Firewall Zero Hour has done a phenomenal job capturing this realism without sacrificing gameplay. In this title, you'll take on the role of a special Elite unit with a very important job. Instead of robots, you'll be fighting humans. In a way that kind of makes things a lot more difficult.
Are you willing to do what it takes to get the job done?
Which VR game are you looking forward to?
