PlayStation VR is becoming a much larger VR platform, and with that comes a lot more games. With PlayStation unleashing new games almost every month, it's hard not to be excited by seeing what has already been released. Here are some of the unreleased VR games that we're most excited about that are releasing in August of 2018! Apex Construct

Coming August 28, 2018 The world has been taken over by a sentient robot and her army of "children". Hint, hint, the children are all also robots. They have destroyed the Earth and left it in ruins while simultaneously advancing in technology beyond any average person's comprehension. Embark on a journey to retake the world in this phenomenal story where fantastic storytelling meats eye-capturing graphics. Kill the monstrosity robots before they see you... and you just might survive. You can pre-order this title on Amazon for $29.99 and it's well worth it. Besides, who doesn't want to shoot a bunch of robots with a bow and arrow? Pre-Order on Amazon Firewall Zero Hour