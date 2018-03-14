PlayStation VR is becoming a much larger VR platform, and with that comes a lot more games. With PlayStation unleashing new games almost every month, it's hard not to be excited by seeing what has already been released. Here are some of the unreleased VR games that we're most excited about.

Golem - March 13th

Golem is a beautiful game where you play as a young boy who is unable to explore to the outside world. However, he finds out that he has the power to control these steel-creatures called golems.

Follow his adventure as he finally gets to go outside in the eyes of another being.

Blood & Truth - 2018

If you were a big fan of the London Heist demo that came with your PSVR, then you are going to love Blood & Truth. It's a heist game where you have to go through and complete missions while taking down the guys that are after you.

It is by Sony's London Studio, so it will take you deeper into a story similar to the experience so many have already had. Only now, you get a lot more of it.

Megalith- 2018

Before there were humans, there were Titans, and you get to become one. Megalith is an action shooter where you follow the journey of this Titan who is on his way to become a God.

Take on other players as a ranged, melee, or mixed Titan to see who is truly the best.

The American Dream - April 6th

This hilarious game is all about doing mundane tasks with something you probably shouldn't do them with: guns. Taking on a sort-of Job Simulator persona, you have to make your way through all of these tasks using your guns.

Just, be careful. It's clear things will not be as simple as they seem.

Torn - Spring 2018

Step into a Twilight Zone-esk home as you discover the mystery behind this home. Follow around this light source that seems to have the long-gone physicist trapped inside it as you unveil what may have caused him and his wife to randomly vanish.

Torn will take you back to the Twilight Zone days with all of the strange machines and time travel, and it will be well worth it.

Dead Secret - 2018

Dead Secret follows the story of a detective who is the only person to suspect that a man named Harris was murdered in his home. Make your way throughout the home to inspect evidence that will solidify your case.

Tread lightly, though, as someone is watching your every move while you unveil some deep, and even dark, secrets.

Which VR game are you looking forward to?

Is there a VR game on this list that really caught you eye? Let us know down in the comments!